Just had some exciting news from Quic that they have made their 50/10 fibre plan cost just $56/month. Could be a great option for those keeping the grandparents/parents online etc. I currently have my mum on Skinny 4G but for $1 more this is a much better option.

Here is their announcement: https://www.quic.nz/price-decrease-for-our-lowest-plan/

