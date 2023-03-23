Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Deals30% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Small $112, Medium $175, Large $231) @ Kogan Mobile (Ends April 5))
Wakrak

1164 posts

Uber Geek


#303957 23-Mar-2023 11:16
Send private message

Not their greatest offer but an offer, nonetheless. 

 

SMALL 1.5Gb per 30 days (now $112 for 365 day plan) - Roughly $9.30/month
MEDIUM 4.0Gb per 30 days (now $175 for 365 day plan) - Roughly $14.58/month
LARGE 15.0Gb per 30 days (now $231 for 365 day plan) - Roughly $19.25/month

 

Credit: Cheapies

Last Kogan deal posted on Geekzone: Dec 2022?
(update: looks like last promo on Geekzone was in January 2023, posted in a different thread)

 

Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay SMALL, MEDIUM and LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59pm NZST 05/04/2023 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. Vouchers expire at 11:59pm NZDT on 31/05/2023.Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from https://www.kogan.com/nz/ or https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/ before a Prepaid Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 10 working days, after which you can activate your Plan.

Create new topic
Wakrak

1164 posts

Uber Geek


  #3053740 23-Mar-2023 11:20
Send private message quote this post

If you're in no rush, could wait on the hopes that they release another 50% off or B1G1F offer. My partner's plan doesn't expire until August, so I'm obviously waiting. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 