Wakrak: Yeah that was me. Deleted it after realising that JB wouldn't let you complete the checkout process.

Interesting - I bought and paid for some items last night. Not sure how much effort I want to put into pursuing this, but the example on this page would imply that JB Hi-fi are obliged to honour the sale: https://legalvision.co.nz/regulatory-and-compliance/do-retailers-have-to-honour-pricing-mistakes-in-nz/

"For example, say that you advertise a sale for your products, calling it your “biggest sale ever”. But, pricing errors across all of your products mean that they are significantly reduced to a value you did not intend to sell them at. Because of the number of products affected, and the nature of the advertising, you misled customers, and you may not be able to claim the error as an honest pricing mistake."