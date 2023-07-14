https://www.smithscity.co.nz/ultimate-ears-hyperboom-wireless-bluetooth-speaker-9063962

They had some stock online first thing this morning but no longer; you’ll need to contact stores now to see if they have any in stock (Petone could have one left as they had two when we called at 9).



On clearance and an amazing price - cheapest they’ve been prior is $400 according to PriceSpy.(I dug out the receipts for our eight-year old Megabooms - they cost us $268 each!).

(Apologies for the emoji thing - somehow clicked on it and can’t see a deselect option!)