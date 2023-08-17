Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Just a heads up for those that can use it... I got an email this morning from Amazon advising free shipping was on to NZ for stuff over US$49.

 

I assume it applies to us all.




It's been the case for a long time.

 
 
 
 

And yet strangely it never applies to the thing you actually want to buy...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

Depends. Groceries seem to always be free for me (over $49).

