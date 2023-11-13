Code BLACKFRIDAY2023

Black Friday 2023 — Sky Sport Now - The Home of Live Sport in NZ

Mucking around on Google and found this offer from Sky.

- Access to a whole year of sport

- Equivalent to less than $25 a month

- Watch on big screen or on the go

- Recurs on the full Annual Pass price

12 months of access to Sky Sport Now for a single discounted payment of $299.99. After 12 months your account will auto-renew onto another Annual pass at the normal price of $449.99. You may cancel your pass at any time but you will not receive a refund of the amount paid. You will be entitled to view Sky Sport Now content for the remainder of your pass and cancellation will take effect at the end of the 12-month term. Terms and conditions apply. Customers who have an Annual Pass renewing past 28 November will not be eligible for this offer.