33.3% off Sky Sport Now Annual Pass - $299.99 (Usually $449.99) @ Sky Sport Now (ends 27/11/2023)
Code BLACKFRIDAY2023

 

Black Friday 2023 — Sky Sport Now - The Home of Live Sport in NZ

 

Mucking around on Google and found this offer from Sky. 

 

- Access to a whole year of sport
- Equivalent to less than $25 a month
- Watch on big screen or on the go
- Recurs on the full Annual Pass price

 

12 months of access to Sky Sport Now for a single discounted payment of $299.99. After 12 months your account will auto-renew onto another Annual pass at the normal price of $449.99. You may cancel your pass at any time but you will not receive a refund of the amount paid. You will be entitled to view Sky Sport Now content for the remainder of your pass and cancellation will take effect at the end of the 12-month term. Terms and conditions apply. Customers who have an Annual Pass renewing past 28 November will not be eligible for this offer.

 

 

Thankyou that is a deal worth getting 

 
 
 
 

wow seems to work - 33% discount on the annual price can't argue with that - well spotted. Thanks for the heads up. 

 

it does make sense for them to discount at this time of year, i just cancelled my monthly subscription until the new rugby season, like many others i'm sure.

 

So the annual pass "12 months for the price of 10" wouldn't normally be of interest, but this is 12 months for the price of just over 6. 

 

There is a note on my account now that says "LIFETIME", i wonder if that means the price will stay the same annually until such time as I cancel ?

 

 

https://www.welcome.skysportnow.co.nz/black-friday 

 

 

 

Deal is valid until 27 November midnight. 



giollarnat:

 

https://www.welcome.skysportnow.co.nz/black-friday 

 

 

 

Deal is valid until 27 November midnight. 

 

 

 

 

Cheers. Post updated. 

Sky NZ Black Friday offer starts November 20 (ends November 27).
https://www.sky.co.nz/blackfriday 

That's awesome.  Thanks for spotting and posting.

I used this offer on Black Friday last year so my annual pass expires just after this offer expires. I wonder if there is anything blocking you from getting this offer two years in a row. To be on the safe side, I might just cancel my current subscription and sign up for the offer using a different email address. It is a good one. $25 a month just about makes up for the poor app GUI, bad sound options, no UHD etc. It is still the only way to stream most of the content legitimately in NZ. 



Signed up as well. 

 

It is a good deal, good discount! Thank you




Thanks.

 

Appreciate the information.

 

Well spotted.

 

 

Wakrak:

 

Sky NZ Black Friday offer starts November 20 (ends November 27).
https://www.sky.co.nz/blackfriday 

 

 

 

Did they change their minds?




"Delete Cookies are you insane"

 

Best sigature ever

 

(Completely off topic sorry) 

This link appears to work. Interesting there is nothing on their home page that directs you to a black Friday deal.

 

Black Friday 2023 — Sky Sport Now - The Home of Live Sport in NZ

 

 

 

In the Ts&Cs is mentions that you are purchasing an annual pass but doesn't mention whether they can be stacked? Has anyone with an active subscription tried it been able to stack another year on top of your remaining subscription?

Senecio:

 

This link appears to work. Interesting there is nothing on their home page that directs you to a black Friday deal.

 

Black Friday 2023 — Sky Sport Now - The Home of Live Sport in NZ

 

 

 

In the Ts&Cs is mentions that you are purchasing an annual pass but doesn't mention whether they can be stacked? Has anyone with an active subscription tried it been able to stack another year on top of your remaining subscription?

 

 

The discount of $150 shows on the My Account - Subscriptions page but I don't think I trust Sky enough to honour the discount when it comes to renewal day. The "Lifetime" part mentioned above appears, which is odd. I can't see Sky agreeing to apply this discount on a lifetime basis - looks like an error to me. I can easily see Sky chrging $450 to my credit card on renewal day and then you'd have the hassle of getting it back. Think I'll stick to my plan of changing to a new email address and applying the discount code there. 

kiwifidget:

 

Wakrak:

 

Sky NZ Black Friday offer starts November 20 (ends November 27).
https://www.sky.co.nz/blackfriday 

 

 

 

Did they change their minds?

 

 

It only appears if you do a cached search 
Black Friday Offers - Sky (googleusercontent.com)

Caketiger:

 

The discount of $150 shows on the My Account - Subscriptions page but I don't think I trust Sky enough to honour the discount when it comes to renewal day. The "Lifetime" part mentioned above appears, which is odd. I can't see Sky agreeing to apply this discount on a lifetime basis - looks like an error to me. I can easily see Sky chrging $450 to my credit card on renewal day and then you'd have the hassle of getting it back. Think I'll stick to my plan of changing to a new email address and applying the discount code there. 

 

 

The Ts&Cs clearly indicate that you annual pass will revert to the standard price and the completion f the 12 month term.

 

