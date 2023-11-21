Feel free to share Black Friday deals you find in this thread.
Not relevant now as it's already ended - PB Tech did theirs a week earlier.
Anyway, I think the deal of BF for me was the Galaxy Watch 6 BT version 47mm, RRP $699 down to $388. I bought two.
Update: One watch for each arm. LOL jokes.
I like the Galaxy Watches, but I can't cope with having to charge my watch every day or two. I get nearly 2 weeks out of my Huawei GT3 Pro Titanium.
I wish I knew someone who was going to be in the US this coming week and coming back to NZ soonish, there are some killer laptop deals right now.
I thought black friday was last week because of PB Techs sale not actually being on black friday. But I wonder if they will do it again this week.
I thought black friday was last week because of PB Techs sale not actually being on black friday. But I wonder if they will do it again this week.
PB has always gone a week early from memory.
Correct, not a dumb idea, get that black friday $$ before others do (unless you price match with other companies) :P
I suspect most on here will already know, but https://www.cheapies.nz/ is a great place to check for the latest deals.
Running Warehouse Australia has 30% off all shoes and performance clothing. Some great deals in there.
I am looking for a wetsuit if anyone sees any decent deals going.
The current best in class soundbar out there is discounted from RRP of $2499 down to $1495 in a couple of places.
Review: https://www.rtings.com/soundbar/reviews/best/soundbar
Pricespy: https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=10159027
I'm sore tempted to grab it, even though we haven't got the new media room ready. I've been eyeing it for a while.
jonathan18:
@kennedybaird: That’s a decent enough price though, as per the PriceSpy info you link to, you can safely ignore the RRP figure given it’s not been above $1899 for many months. That $1495 is a similar price for what we bought the previous model (Q990B), which I’m generally really happy with and I’d certainly recommend. (The biggest downside is voices on non-discrete audio, such as YT videos, can often come through the rear speakers.)
Edit: If you do go with this soundbar, I’d recommend the following stands for the rear speakers, assuming they fit the latest version: they’re excellent, and one of the few (only?) quality options I could find. Two siblings have bought the same ones since (for the same soundbar), one having bought some a more affordable locally sourced solution that just bent over like crazy. There’s a thread here on GZ on my search for stands if interested…
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07D14BNV5/
Moovit Public Transport, has 75% off. $8.99 for a year. I’m on iOS.
Also has 7 day free trial. I haven’t used but signed up see what is like. It looks like links into Uber and scooters as well and works in different countries. Also if on bus will let know when stop is coming up, I haven’t tested.
Also got email on Briscoes, looks like good deals will be there, lot of things 60%-70% off.
Examples 24 knife, fork spoon set down from $90 to $24
Sunbeam Capri Glass Kettle $169.99 down to$49
Non stick fry pan $69.99 down to $14
70% off all beach towels.
Just gave some examples, look pretty decent.