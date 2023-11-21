Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Black Friday 2023 Thread
networkn

Networkn
#310779 21-Nov-2023 12:03
Feel free to share Black Friday deals you find in this thread. 

 

 

 

 

heavenlywild
  #3162001 21-Nov-2023 12:07
Not relevant now as it's already ended - PB Tech did theirs a week earlier.

 

Anyway, I think the deal of BF for me was the Galaxy Watch 6 BT version 47mm, RRP $699 down to $388. I bought two.

 

Update: One watch for each arm. LOL jokes.




networkn

Networkn
  #3162004 21-Nov-2023 12:10
I like the Galaxy Watches, but I can't cope with having to charge my watch every day or two. I get nearly 2 weeks out of my Huawei GT3 Pro Titanium.

networkn

Networkn
  #3162005 21-Nov-2023 12:11
I wish I knew someone who was going to be in the US this coming week and coming back to NZ soonish, there are some killer laptop deals right now. 

 

 



mattwnz
  #3162120 21-Nov-2023 14:29
heavenlywild:

 

Not relevant now as it's already ended - PB Tech did theirs a week earlier.

 

Anyway, I think the deal of BF for me was the Galaxy Watch 6 BT version 47mm, RRP $699 down to $388. I bought two.

 

Update: One watch for each arm. LOL jokes.

 

 

 

 

I thought black friday was last week because of PB Techs sale not actually being on black friday. But I wonder if they will do it again this week.

GV27
  #3162121 21-Nov-2023 14:30
mattwnz:

 

I thought black friday was last week because of PB Techs sale not actually being on black friday. But I wonder if they will do it again this week.

 

 

PB has always gone a week early from memory. 

tripp
  #3162290 22-Nov-2023 05:58
GV27:

 

mattwnz:

 

I thought black friday was last week because of PB Techs sale not actually being on black friday. But I wonder if they will do it again this week.

 

 

PB has always gone a week early from memory. 

 

 

Correct, not a dumb idea, get that black friday $$ before others do (unless you price match with other companies) :P

Handle9
  #3162295 22-Nov-2023 06:38
The Meater block 4 pack with wifi base for USD$225 + shipping and tax. It’s $25 more than buying two Meater Plus.

https://www.amazon.com/MEATER-Thermometer-Rotisserie-Bluetooth-Connectivity/dp/B07TJ95CBM/ref=mp_s_a_1_8?crid=CXIH0MI40LU1&keywords=meater+thermometer+wireless&qid=1700588159&sprefix=meater%2Caps%2C265&sr=8-8



BlargHonk
  #3162319 22-Nov-2023 08:03
I suspect most on here will already know, but https://www.cheapies.nz/ is a great place to check for the latest deals.

maoriboy
  #3162348 22-Nov-2023 10:24
Running Warehouse Australia has 30% off all shoes and performance clothing. Some great deals in there.





alasta
  #3162356 22-Nov-2023 11:04
I am looking for a wetsuit if anyone sees any decent deals going. 

kennedybaird
  #3162394 22-Nov-2023 13:25
The current best in class soundbar out there is discounted from RRP of $2499 down to $1495 in a couple of places.

Review: https://www.rtings.com/soundbar/reviews/best/soundbar

 

Pricespy: https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=10159027

 

I'm sore tempted to grab it, even though we haven't got the new media room ready. I've been eyeing it for a while.

jonathan18
  #3162400 22-Nov-2023 13:41
kennedybaird:

The current best in class soundbar out there is discounted from RRP of $2499 down to $1495 in a couple of places.

Review: https://www.rtings.com/soundbar/reviews/best/soundbar


Pricespy: https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=10159027


I'm sore tempted to grab it, even though we haven't got the new media room ready. I've been eyeing it for a while.



@kennedybaird: That’s a decent enough price though, as per the PriceSpy info you link to, you can safely ignore the RRP figure given it’s not been above $1899 for many months. That $1495 is a similar price for what we bought the previous model (Q990B), which I’m generally really happy with and I’d certainly recommend. (The biggest downside is voices on non-discrete audio, such as YT videos, can often come through the rear speakers.)

Edit: If you do go with this soundbar, I’d recommend the following stands for the rear speakers, assuming they fit the latest version: they’re excellent, and one of the few (only?) quality options I could find. Two siblings have bought the same ones since (for the same soundbar), one having bought some a more affordable locally sourced solution that just bent over like crazy. There’s a thread here on GZ on my search for stands if interested…

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07D14BNV5/

kennedybaird
  #3162419 22-Nov-2023 14:29
jonathan18:  

@kennedybaird: That’s a decent enough price though, as per the PriceSpy info you link to, you can safely ignore the RRP figure given it’s not been above $1899 for many months. That $1495 is a similar price for what we bought the previous model (Q990B), which I’m generally really happy with and I’d certainly recommend. (The biggest downside is voices on non-discrete audio, such as YT videos, can often come through the rear speakers.)

Edit: If you do go with this soundbar, I’d recommend the following stands for the rear speakers, assuming they fit the latest version: they’re excellent, and one of the few (only?) quality options I could find. Two siblings have bought the same ones since (for the same soundbar), one having bought some a more affordable locally sourced solution that just bent over like crazy. There’s a thread here on GZ on my search for stands if interested…

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07D14BNV5/


Nice, appreciate the tip! I haven't grabbed it because we have our couch in a weird corner at the moment with a 1.2m wall coming out, so we can't position back left correctly, which I feel like would just both me to no end..

rugrat
  #3162422 22-Nov-2023 14:40
Moovit Public Transport, has 75% off. $8.99 for a year. I’m on iOS. 

 

Also has 7 day free trial. I haven’t used but signed up see what is like. It looks like links into Uber and scooters as well and works in different countries. Also if on bus will let know when stop is coming up, I haven’t tested.

 

Also got email on Briscoes, looks like good deals will be there, lot of things 60%-70% off.

 

Examples 24 knife, fork spoon set down from $90 to $24

 

Sunbeam Capri Glass Kettle $169.99 down to$49

 

Non stick fry pan $69.99 down to $14

 

70% off all beach towels.

 

Just gave some examples, look pretty decent.

Jaxson
  #3162445 22-Nov-2023 15:26
Wow Briscoes is having a sale?!

