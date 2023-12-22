Just a heads up to anyone wanting to get setup on Starlink. They are offering one month free by referral (and one month free to the referee). So feel free to use my referral link below.
https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Thanks!
Just a heads up to anyone wanting to get setup on Starlink. They are offering one month free by referral (and one month free to the referee). So feel free to use my referral link below.
https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Thanks!
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com