rb99

3375 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312191 25-Mar-2024 14:03
Is this cheap ? Sounds cheap

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ps5-playstation-5-slim-1tb-console

 

 






 

rb99

Create new topic
wellygary
8144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3210618 25-Mar-2024 14:18
MA have the same price, so looks like the the distributor wants to shift some stock...

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/ps5-disc-console-slim-ps5/38278675

 

 

 
 
 
 


rb99

3375 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3210622 25-Mar-2024 14:27
Interesting. Would they want to shift stock of this new(ish) slim(ish) version ?. You never know. Or its an Easter thing ?

 

Still, quite a bit of money for an impulse purchase though...






 

rb99

rb99

3375 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3210633 25-Mar-2024 14:49
Oh OK, so cheap(?) at Warehouse, Noel Leeming, PBTech as well.






 

rb99



davidcole
6000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3210635 25-Mar-2024 14:53
I thought $798 was normal.  I'm sure I paid that before Christmas for the non slim version.

 

 










rb99

3375 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3210636 25-Mar-2024 14:58
No idea really. Just asking as the one with the drive seems to be cheaper than the one without and also cheaper than Xbox Series X.






 

rb99

wellygary
8144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3210657 25-Mar-2024 15:28
rb99:

 

Interesting. Would they want to shift stock of this new(ish) slim(ish) version ?. You never know. Or its an Easter thing ?

 

Still, quite a bit of money for an impulse purchase though...

 

 

Because holding stock is expensive, and if you've got a boat due in with the few more containers of X, and your warehouse is full because customers wallets are staying shut in a recession , then  it becomes a big problem 

 

As they say, 

 

"We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these colour TVs"

 

 

Stu1
1680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3210696 25-Mar-2024 17:03
Pretty good price you get a $20 voucher as well.



mdubsnz
63 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3210850 25-Mar-2024 22:29
Drawing down some stock before the rumoured PS5 Pro launches later this year perhaps...

 

 

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/news/ps5-pro

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8636 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3210862 26-Mar-2024 03:13
mdubsnz:

 

Drawing down some stock before the rumoured PS5 Pro launches later this year perhaps...

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/news/ps5-pro

 

 

I was also going to say that - but as a joke. I think it’s a bit early for that to be happening but who knows …

 

Pro is rumoured to be coming so that it’s available in time for the US ‘holiday season’ - Dec/Jan.






