Is this cheap ? Sounds cheap
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ps5-playstation-5-slim-1tb-console
Is this cheap ? Sounds cheap
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ps5-playstation-5-slim-1tb-console
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
MA have the same price, so looks like the the distributor wants to shift some stock...
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/ps5-disc-console-slim-ps5/38278675
Interesting. Would they want to shift stock of this new(ish) slim(ish) version ?. You never know. Or its an Easter thing ?
Still, quite a bit of money for an impulse purchase though...
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
Oh OK, so cheap(?) at Warehouse, Noel Leeming, PBTech as well.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
I thought $798 was normal. I'm sure I paid that before Christmas for the non slim version.
Previously known as psycik
Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV
No idea really. Just asking as the one with the drive seems to be cheaper than the one without and also cheaper than Xbox Series X.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
rb99:
Interesting. Would they want to shift stock of this new(ish) slim(ish) version ?. You never know. Or its an Easter thing ?
Still, quite a bit of money for an impulse purchase though...
Because holding stock is expensive, and if you've got a boat due in with the few more containers of X, and your warehouse is full because customers wallets are staying shut in a recession , then it becomes a big problem
As they say,
"We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these colour TVs"
Drawing down some stock before the rumoured PS5 Pro launches later this year perhaps...
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/ps5-pro
mdubsnz:
Drawing down some stock before the rumoured PS5 Pro launches later this year perhaps...
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/ps5-pro
I was also going to say that - but as a joke. I think it’s a bit early for that to be happening but who knows …
Pro is rumoured to be coming so that it’s available in time for the US ‘holiday season’ - Dec/Jan.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.