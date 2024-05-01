timmmay: My mum tried the 10 Mbps plan, mostly in Whanganui. She watched streaming videos on her tablet, tethered to her phone. She said it buffered quite regularly, every minute or two, and she called it "very slow". When she upgraded to the 50 Mbps plan the buffering mostly went away.



I wouldn't have thought streaming to a tablet would take anything like 10Mbps.

It could have just tried to push straight to 4k or 1440p or it was a high frame rate video.

Me just loading up a MKBHD at 1440p immediately bursts to up to 10 megabytes/s

A 1080P 60 fps bursts up to around 22 megabytes/s and does sustain buffers of 4 megabytes/s

You convert that to megabits and you'll see why 10mbps was not enough. Lowering the quality would have alleviated it but also note there would be background tasks as well from both devices.

I pulled these numbers from Google Chrome killing cache as I loaded these videos.