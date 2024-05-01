Just to advise mighty mobile has extended the half price discount on its entry level plan until 15 May 2024.
I just switched my kids onto this plan yesterday. No more complaining about data running out!
Signing up to Mighty, and porting numbers from Skinny, went smoothly.
Nice. My hope is that in 12 months time there will be more competitive pricing for other unlimited plans too.
I'm not even going to mention to my kids that their speeds are limited. :-) One of them was on a Skinny endless data plan that reduced to just 1.2Mbps speed when their data ran out (which usually happened a week or two into the month). And the other used to run out of data and then have nothing for the rest of the month. So this will be an improvement for both of them anyway.
timmmay: My mum tried the 10 Mbps plan, mostly in Whanganui. She watched streaming videos on her tablet, tethered to her phone. She said it buffered quite regularly, every minute or two, and she called it "very slow". When she upgraded to the 50 Mbps plan the buffering mostly went away.
I wouldn't have thought streaming to a tablet would take anything like 10Mbps.
It could have just tried to push straight to 4k or 1440p or it was a high frame rate video.
Me just loading up a MKBHD at 1440p immediately bursts to up to 10 megabytes/s
A 1080P 60 fps bursts up to around 22 megabytes/s and does sustain buffers of 4 megabytes/s
You convert that to megabits and you'll see why 10mbps was not enough. Lowering the quality would have alleviated it but also note there would be background tasks as well from both devices.
I pulled these numbers from Google Chrome killing cache as I loaded these videos.
Yeah, true. She didn't tell me she was trying Mighty, or that it was slow, so I didn't have a chance to make suggestions like that. She got rid of home phone and broadband and pays $50 a month now instead of $150 so she's happy enough with the higher plan.