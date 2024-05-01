Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Dealsmighty mobile promo extended

ajw

ajw

1929 posts

Uber Geek


#312613 1-May-2024 15:55
Send private message

Just to advise mighty mobile has extended the half price discount on its entry level plan until 15 May 2024.

 

 

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

Create new topic
amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225113 1-May-2024 16:02
Send private message

I just switched my kids onto this plan yesterday. No more complaining about data running out!

 

Signing up to Mighty, and porting numbers from Skinny, went smoothly.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).

ajw

ajw

1929 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225116 1-May-2024 16:11
Send private message

@amanzi

 

 

 

My son is a heavy data user and even hotspotting to his laptop is able to watch netflix in HD.

amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225120 1-May-2024 16:20
Send private message

Nice. My hope is that in 12 months time there will be more competitive pricing for other unlimited plans too.



ajw

ajw

1929 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225124 1-May-2024 16:27
Send private message

@amanzi

 

And a permanent price reduction. If mighty mobile are losing money they would not have introduced this promotion.

 

 

timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225194 1-May-2024 19:34
Send private message

My mum tried the 10 Mbps plan, mostly in Whanganui. She watched streaming videos on her tablet, tethered to her phone. She said it buffered quite regularly, every minute or two, and she called it "very slow". When she upgraded to the 50 Mbps plan the buffering mostly went away.

I wouldn't have thought streaming to a tablet would take anything like 10Mbps.

amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225199 1-May-2024 19:43
Send private message

I'm not even going to mention to my kids that their speeds are limited. :-) One of them was on a Skinny endless data plan that reduced to just 1.2Mbps speed when their data ran out (which usually happened a week or two into the month). And the other used to run out of data and then have nothing for the rest of the month. So this will be an improvement for both of them anyway.

MaxineN
Max
1726 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3225203 1-May-2024 19:57
Send private message

timmmay: My mum tried the 10 Mbps plan, mostly in Whanganui. She watched streaming videos on her tablet, tethered to her phone. She said it buffered quite regularly, every minute or two, and she called it "very slow". When she upgraded to the 50 Mbps plan the buffering mostly went away.

I wouldn't have thought streaming to a tablet would take anything like 10Mbps.

 

 

 

It could have just tried to push straight to 4k or 1440p or it was a high frame rate video.

 

 

 

Me just loading up a MKBHD at 1440p immediately bursts to up to 10 megabytes/s  

 

A 1080P 60 fps bursts up to around 22 megabytes/s and does sustain buffers of 4 megabytes/s 

 

 

 

You convert that to megabits and you'll see why 10mbps was not enough. Lowering the quality would have alleviated it but also note there would be background tasks as well from both devices.

 

I pulled these numbers from Google Chrome killing cache as I loaded these videos.

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225204 1-May-2024 20:00
Send private message

Yeah, true. She didn't tell me she was trying Mighty, or that it was slow, so I didn't have a chance to make suggestions like that. She got rid of home phone and broadband and pays $50 a month now instead of $150 so she's happy enough with the higher plan.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright