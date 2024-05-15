Scalable Cloud-Based Solutions: Empowering IT and Operations to Secure Any Environment (APAC) (verkada.com)

 

Promotion Details - Verkada

 

To be eligible to receive the item, participants must:

 

  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Register with a valid work email address, organization name, phone number and organization website
  • Be employed in physical security, facilities, operations, IT or a related field and be involved in the decision making process for purchasing physical security products at their organization, as determined by a Verkada representative in their sole discretion
  • Not belong to an organization that is a current Verkada customer or have received a promotional item from Verkada for attending a past event
  • Attend the event in its entirety
  • Register with a shipping address in the US, CA, UK, IE, AU, NZ, FR, NL

According to the OzBargain post, it's an Apple AirTag

 

Attend "Scalable Cloud-Based Solutions" Webinar, Get a Free Apple Airtag for IT Workers (Work Detail Required) @ Verkadah - OzBargain

 

 

 

 