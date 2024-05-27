https://www.samsung.com/nz/multistore/samsung_edu/

(go to the second tab for May flash sale and click Buy now)

Until 11am tomorrow, the May Flash sale & Kings birthday promotions overlap on the samsung educational store.

May flash sale on the Samsung educational store. (requires .ac.nz or .school.nz email address)

30% off S24, Flip & Fold series exclusive online colors.

Stackable with 10% off welcome gift (first order on that account)

Stackable with 5% discount for buying 2 or more qualifying accessories.

$200 trade in bonus if you want to trade something.

Stackable with KINGSBDAYEPP in EPP to get another $100 off purchases over $600 (Thanks to Anthonyan)



Example:

S24 Ultra 256gb (no trade) = $1663.28 (free shipping)

S24 Ultra 256gb, trading a S23+ 256gb = $878.28 (free shipping)