$10 (+BF) Movie Tickets for Sunday Sessions in June before 12:01pm (Excludes Lux, Added Surcharge for Xscreen, DBOX) @ Hoyts
Good for followers of 
What movie did you just watch, and how was it? (expect some spoilers but try not to post any!) (geekzone.co.nz)

 

 

 

Sunday Sessions | HOYTS Cinemas

 

Sundays just got better at HOYTS.

 

It might be cold outside, but we've got a hot offer for you. For the month of June, catch any movie before noon on Sundays from $10*!

 

Don't hit snooze, hit the movies instead. Get the family together, grab a mate or a date, and see the latest blockbusters on the big screen for a hot price this Sunday.

 

Discount automatically applied on eligible sessions before 12.01pm on Sunday. Book your tickets online, via the app, or in cinema.

 

*Valid for all movie sessions before 12:01pm on Sunday during offer period. Online booking fee and surcharges apply, excludes HOYTS LUX and special events. No further discounts apply. Loyalty tier discounts not applicable. Offer ends 30/06/2024, unless extended. Standard HOYTS Terms & Conditions apply.

12pm limit doesn't allow for much though. 

