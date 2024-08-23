From Cheapies



Recommend reading the comments section over there - some good information on other coupon codes you can use.

Members Exclusive: Get 40% off RRP on select Samsu... - Samsung Members

LS27DG502EEXXY - 27" Odyssey G5 G50D QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor

LS32DG502EEXXY - 32" Odyssey G5 G50D QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor

LS32DM701UEXXY - 32" Smart Monitor M7 M70D UHD

LS32DM801UEXXY - 32" Smart Monitor M8 M80D UHD

LS34C500GAEXXY - 34" ViewFinity S5 S50GC Ultra WQHD 100Hz Monitor

LS27D700EAEXXY - 27" ViewFinity S7 S70D UHD Monitor

LF24T450FQEXXY - 24" Business Monitor T45F Full HD with IPS panel

LF27T450FQEXXY - 27" Business Monitor T45F Full HD with IPS panel

Voucher code can be claimed via the Samsung Members app (available in the Benefits tab) and used on Samsung NZ(samsung.com). I believe a Samsung device is required to access this. My code is MVC-NGB8-YEG3-WH3M if anyone wants it. Voucher may be stackable (e.g. with $50 chat coupon, 10% Samsung Shop first purchase) - not sure as I don't have these anymore. See promo page(r1.community.samsung.com) and T's&C's(r1.community.samsung.com).