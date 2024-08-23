Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
40% off RRP on Select Samsung Monitor Models @ Samsung NZ via Samsung Members App (Ends 25th August)
From Cheapies

Recommend reading the comments section over there - some good information on other coupon codes you can use. 

 

Members Exclusive: Get 40% off RRP on select Samsu... - Samsung Members

 

  • LS27DG502EEXXY - 27" Odyssey G5 G50D QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor
  • LS32DG502EEXXY - 32" Odyssey G5 G50D QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor
  • LS32DM701UEXXY - 32" Smart Monitor M7 M70D UHD
  • LS32DM801UEXXY - 32" Smart Monitor M8 M80D UHD
  • LS34C500GAEXXY - 34" ViewFinity S5 S50GC Ultra WQHD 100Hz Monitor
  • LS27D700EAEXXY - 27" ViewFinity S7 S70D UHD Monitor
  • LS34C500GAEXXY - 34" ViewFinity S5 S50GC Ultra WQHD 100Hz Monitor
  • LF24T450FQEXXY - 24" Business Monitor T45F Full HD with IPS panel
  • LF27T450FQEXXY - 27" Business Monitor T45F Full HD with IPS panel

 

 

Voucher code can be claimed via the Samsung Members app (available in the Benefits tab) and used on Samsung NZ(samsung.com). I believe a Samsung device is required to access this. My code is MVC-NGB8-YEG3-WH3M if anyone wants it. Voucher may be stackable (e.g. with $50 chat coupon, 10% Samsung Shop first purchase) - not sure as I don't have these anymore. See promo page(r1.community.samsung.com) and T's&C's(r1.community.samsung.com).

anyone else have a code they aren't using?

 

 

 
 
 
 

Price after voucher discount (doesn't include other discounts such as 10% off for new members). 

 

LF24T450FQEXXY 24" Business Monitor T45F Full HD with IPS panel $179.40 
LF27T450FQEXXY 27" Business Monitor T45F Full HD with IPS panel $209.40 
LS27D700EAEXXY 27" ViewFinity S7 S70D UHD Monitor $299.40 
LS32DM701UEXXY 32" Smart Monitor M7 M70D UHD $479.40 
LS32DM801UEXXY 32" Smart Monitor M8 M80D UHD $659.40 
LS27DG502EEXXY 27" Odyssey G5 G50D QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor OOS 
LS32DG502EEXXY 32" Odyssey G5 G50D QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor $419.40 
LS34C500GAEXXY 34" ViewFinity S5 S50GC Ultra WQHD 100Hz Monitor $419.40

 

And actually, ends on the 27th. Cheapies post was incorrect. 

Got one thanks.  

