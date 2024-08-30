Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse | at Mighty Ape NZ
This is my daily driver. Superb device.
I have one of those in my hot little hand right now. Love it.
And I have a smaller girly hand but its a nice sized mouse and not too heavy.
Despite the god-awful software, this is still one my most favourite peripheral purchases. Extremely comfortable to use, a great weight (not too heavy, not too light). Enough buttons to keep productivity up. Horizontal scroll is incredibly useful in my workflow.
Now if Logitech could just fix the bloody memory leak bug in the Mac OS Options+, that would be greeeeat.