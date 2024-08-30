Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bargains and Deals: Purchase a Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse ($129) & Receive a Bonus $50 Store Voucher @ Mighty Ape (Ends 2/09/24)
Wakrak

#315918 30-Aug-2024 10:04
Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse | at Mighty Ape NZ

 

+ shipping ($0 with Primate)

 

Credit: Purchase a Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse ($129) & Receive a Bonus $50 Store Voucher @ Mighty Ape - ChoiceCheapies

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3277012 30-Aug-2024 10:48
This is my daily driver. Superb device.




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3277122 30-Aug-2024 11:14
I have one of those in my hot little hand right now. Love it.

 

And I have a smaller girly hand but its a nice sized mouse and not too heavy.




Aaroona
  #3277328 30-Aug-2024 23:44
Despite the god-awful software, this is still one my most favourite peripheral purchases. Extremely comfortable to use, a great weight (not too heavy, not too light). Enough buttons to keep productivity up. Horizontal scroll is incredibly useful in my workflow. 

 

Now if Logitech could just fix the bloody memory leak bug in the Mac OS Options+, that would be greeeeat. 

 

 

 

 



Wakrak

  #3277335 31-Aug-2024 07:05
Back to $149 unfortunately. Could try price-matching with PB Tech which has it for $131.80.

This $50 offer is available at Noel Leeming as well. See Cheapies post.

