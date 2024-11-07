Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

#317699 7-Nov-2024 07:58
richms
  #3306465 7-Nov-2024 09:44
That site scream scam site, has anyone actually used it?




Richard rich.ms



Wakrak

  #3306467 7-Nov-2024 09:46
richms:

 

That site scream scam site, has anyone actually used it?

 

 

 

 

Posted a few times on Cheapies. I have no personal experience with em. 
talkischeap.co.nz Deals, Coupons & Vouchers - ChoiceCheapies

Blurtie
  #3306470 7-Nov-2024 09:50
Have used it previously and can confirm it's a legit site.



michaelmurfy
meow
  #3306529 7-Nov-2024 10:10
richms:

 

That site scream scam site, has anyone actually used it?

 

It's owned by Spark / Entelar. It's legit. 




MrGadget
  #3306562 7-Nov-2024 11:41
Shame they only have the white, and that’s it’s only the screw in variant (no bayonet).
But a good deal all the same.

ascroft
  #3306773 8-Nov-2024 06:27
Indeed - just bought 3….




Wakrak

  #3306794 8-Nov-2024 09:02
OOS

 
 
 
 

sidefx
  #3306968 8-Nov-2024 13:57
Mine arrived today, thanks for the heads up!




