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ForumsBargains and Deals[PC] Epic Games December Daily Giveaways: The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria & More
Wakrak

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#318112 16-Dec-2024 15:40
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Well, daily from the 19th onwards. 19th onwards, rumoured giveaways (no official confirmation as of yet).  
Epic Games Store | Download & Play PC Games, Mods, DLC & More – Epic Games

 

12-19 - The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
19 - Vampire Survivors
20-?
21 - Assassin's Creed Mirage
22-?
23-?
24 - The Evil Dead (Repeat)
25 - Mafia II: Definitive Edition
26 - Drone Swarm
27 - Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Repeat)
28 - Doors of Insanity
29 - Alan Wake Remasterd
30 - Grime (Repeat)
31 - A Virus Named TOM
1.25 - Figment 2: Creed Valley
9-9.25 - Rockstar Game

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Wakrak

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  #3322504 20-Dec-2024 06:24
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19 - Vampire Survivors

 

Epic Games Store | Download & Play PC Games, Mods, DLC & More – Epic Games



Wakrak

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  #3322864 20-Dec-2024 17:36
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Apparently Astrea: Six Sided Oracles tomorrow

SpartanVXL
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  #3323147 22-Dec-2024 07:31
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Bleh, I should see if theres a automated way to redeem this. Missed out on AC Mirage.



Sinuation
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  #3323151 22-Dec-2024 08:25
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SpartanVXL: Bleh, I should see if theres a automated way to redeem this. Missed out on AC Mirage.

 

I think Mirage didn't appear yesterday.

rscole86
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  #3323152 22-Dec-2024 08:38
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Correct, it was Astrea yesterday.

Wakrak

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  #3323156 22-Dec-2024 09:19
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TerraTech
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/terratech-02ab0a

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Wakrak

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  #3323486 23-Dec-2024 08:32
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Wizard of Legend
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/wizard-of-legend-21c07d

Wakrak

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  #3324413 25-Dec-2024 16:12
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Today - DREDGE

 

Tomorrow - Civilization VI Platinum Edition 

Wakrak

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  #3324523 26-Dec-2024 07:39
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OzB was all kaka.
Today is Control

Wakrak

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  #3324884 27-Dec-2024 06:47
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Ghostrunner 2
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/ghostrunner-2

Wakrak

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  #3325200 28-Dec-2024 07:31
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Hot Wheels Unleashed
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/hot-wheels-unleashed

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Wakrak

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  #3325736 29-Dec-2024 09:54
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KILL KNIGHT

 

KILL KNIGHT | Download and Buy Today - Epic Games Store

Wakrak

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  #3326095 30-Dec-2024 06:42
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Orcs Must Die! 3
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/combo-a7e03a

Wakrak

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  #3326487 31-Dec-2024 09:40
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[REDACTED]

 

[REDACTED] | Download and Buy Today - Epic Games Store

Wakrak

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  #3326709 1-Jan-2025 08:38
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Sifu
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/sifu

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