Well, daily from the 19th onwards. 19th onwards, rumoured giveaways (no official confirmation as of yet).

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12-19 - The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

19 - Vampire Survivors

20-?

21 - Assassin's Creed Mirage

22-?

23-?

24 - The Evil Dead (Repeat)

25 - Mafia II: Definitive Edition

26 - Drone Swarm

27 - Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Repeat)

28 - Doors of Insanity

29 - Alan Wake Remasterd

30 - Grime (Repeat)

31 - A Virus Named TOM

1.25 - Figment 2: Creed Valley

9-9.25 - Rockstar Game