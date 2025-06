SEGA has dropped support for these games and removed the IAPs, they are now offline and ad-free.

Crazy Taxi Classic Android iOS

Sonic CD Classic Android iOS

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Ep. II Android iOS

Virtua Tennis Challenge Android iOS

Golden Axe Classics Android iOS

Streets of Rage Classic Android iOS

Streets of Rage Classic 2 Android iOS

Shining Force Classics Android iOS

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Ed. Android iOS