A little late to the party, but we've had Now since the beginning of time (2013), and they do have great support, via live chat or phone, always quick to pickup and helpful. But there international bandwidth (or routing/peering?) could be better, but it's not terrible.

In the early years int speeds (and sometimes local) would drop noticeably during holidays, but it's much better these days, not really an issue. In general over the years we've rarely had to call them up, and the connection is generally solid and just works.

But I have recently come across several random (usually small) sites which have DNS issues using their DNS, but work fine using say Cloudflare's DNS, but using CF DNS for everything causes some sites to have huge larceny, e.g. facebook (shown below). I'm currently using DF DNS.

I suspect this is due to CF feeding me US data centers for FB or something like that.

We did contact Now about the DNS issues, and they said they would check with there up stream providers but never heard back and I believe the issues continue today.

So we're strongly considering moving to Voyager. (for better int bandwidth and the static IP), and, turns out, $1 cheaper /m.