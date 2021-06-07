Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSportsf1 spoiler 7 june 21 - there is someone/thing in control of the universe
so this guy called lewis hamilton always wins the f1

 

this year some guy called max is trying to win it off him

 

max is leading the race all the way and at the end of the race his tyre explodes (likely struck by debris)

 

so the other cool head who always wins is going to win and destroy max chances

 

but guess what

 

the gods made lewis accidentally bump on a switch that turned his brakes on magic mode (a mode to heat up the brakes but doesn't work for racing) 

 

and lewis who was going to win and destroy max instead went from first to last on the last lap

 

meaning both drivers are still equal

 

basically lewis got taken out by the gods of racing to equalise the score with max




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Why wasn't this created in the correct subforum?




Because it was posted using magic mode.

sorry it was very early in the morning and i couldn't believe what i'd just seen

 

if the gods had not intervened lewis will have crushed max and win another one this year

 

but it's now still level, or rather levelled out




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Great to see Lewis not winning, and Merc struggling! 

 

I'm for Red Bull this season.

 

 

 

#magicMode




The little things make the biggest difference.

What's "f1"?

it's where rich people burn their money and you pay them




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

