so this guy called lewis hamilton always wins the f1

this year some guy called max is trying to win it off him

max is leading the race all the way and at the end of the race his tyre explodes (likely struck by debris)

so the other cool head who always wins is going to win and destroy max chances

but guess what

the gods made lewis accidentally bump on a switch that turned his brakes on magic mode (a mode to heat up the brakes but doesn't work for racing)

and lewis who was going to win and destroy max instead went from first to last on the last lap

meaning both drivers are still equal

basically lewis got taken out by the gods of racing to equalise the score with max