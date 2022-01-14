Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Formula 1 2022 Season Discussion
Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293337 14-Jan-2022 11:45
New year, new thread.

Thoughts and feelings welcome.

My 2cents to start with:  

 

  • New design regs finally arrive after being delayed/deployed watered down by covid this year.  Massive impact on following grip aimed at improving racing.  Wait to see what happens there but really hope it resets the playing field and gives more reward back to driver skill.

 

 

  • Mercedes driver line up.  Expect to see Hamilton still number one with Russell in a year of training.  Will see.

 

 

  • Haas - surely can't get any worse.  Hopefully new regs bring them back into the fold.

 

 

  • FIA reviewing the complete cluster that was the last few races of 2021.  Consistency really needs looking at here.  

 

 

  • Netflix Survive to Drive should be insane this year and fill the gap before the season kicks off.

 

 

  • McLaren - did well last season but dropped off 2nd half.  Looking closer was due to blowing all their development 'coupons' on the engine supplier change.  Doesn't seem fair but hey, with the Kiwi connection I'm always looking to see them improve.  Hear mumurs of Audi looking to buy McLaren...

No Kimi anymore :(

GV27
4250 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850659 14-Jan-2022 12:03
Carlos Sainz WDC 2022. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2850686 14-Jan-2022 12:49
Max Verstappen will push everybody off the track and win the driver championship.




Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2850697 14-Jan-2022 13:01
Batman:

 

Max Verstappen will push everybody off the track and win the driver championship.

 

 

 

 

I must say I hated his driving style when he first came on the scene.  You know that thing of swerving under breaking, essentially break testing someone mid corner entry, was insane.

 

 

 

Reminded me of karting where you get idiots who are about to crash into you, and they make the pass stick only by virtue of you having the maturity to get out of the way to avoid the collision.  

 

Noticed some of the weaving going on down the straight to break the tow behind recently also.  

 

 

 

Do wish the passing rules were sorted soon.  That debate of track position vs leaving space needs to be conveyed in a clearer way and enforced consistently.  Closing the door on someone doesn't seem to exist anymore and you can run off the track and join later after the corner and keep your position ahead etc.  All frustrating as a viewer.



Bung
4579 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850782 14-Jan-2022 13:55
Batman:

Max Verstappen will push everybody off the track and win the driver championship.



He has so many points on his licence he'll have to do it even though he sat out 1 race.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2850908 14-Jan-2022 16:10
i doubt it. why change a winning formula, in early days it was a bit off but he's now perfected the art.

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2861498 4-Feb-2022 06:56
Hamilton replacement is (if he retires that is)

 

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/f1-autosport/1556252/Lewis-Hamilton-Mercedes-retirement-replacement

 

 




GV27
4250 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861526 4-Feb-2022 08:25
Batman:

 

i doubt it. why change a winning formula, in early days it was a bit off but he's now perfected the art.

 

 

 

Considering Hamilton spent the better part of his early career running cars wide on the exits of turns once he got inside them, I find all this hand-wringing over Verstappen incredibly convenient. 

 

Hamilton would have an equal rep for rough driving if he was held to the same standard, but he doesn't because he's British and they dominate the English-speaking F1 media.

 

He has a poor track record in wheel-to-wheel racing when anyone takes the fight to him and no amount of historical revision will change the fact he basically ruined Alex Albon's career because of it.

 

He's getting beaten and the Brits don't like it. It's classic 'Schumacher is the pantomime villain' crap all over again. You can't away with that in a global sport in 2022 anymore.  



tdgeek
26358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2861548 4-Feb-2022 09:16
A pair of pre-season tests will take place in 2022, in Spain and Bahrain respectively.

 

The first test, which will not be broadcast live on television, is to be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 23-25 February, with a second, three-day test following at the Bahrain International Circuit on 10-12 March.

mudguard
1419 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861752 4-Feb-2022 14:25
Latest rumour is Honda has been convinced to stay on until 2025. So who knows?

insane
3017 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2861753 4-Feb-2022 14:35
mudguard:

Latest rumour is Honda has been convinced to stay on until 2025. So who knows?



PR and strategy departments suddenly realising the value of being the winner of the pinnacle of motorsport.

That and RebBull not being ready to get Max performance from the new bio fuel would have been enough surely.

Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2861789 4-Feb-2022 15:28
mudguard:

 

Latest rumour is Honda has been convinced to stay on until 2025. So who knows?

 

 

 

 

They were in the process of selling everything to Red Bull, so probably best they stick on for a bit now they can slap world champions on their marketing.

Really feel for McLaren being the test bed for Honda for so long, only to bail just as they came right.

 

Hoping the additional tokens help McLaren out this year now the formal engine swap process has been completed.


 

 

Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2862412 6-Feb-2022 09:47
Race of Champions whilst you wait…

https://www.raceofchampions.tv/

ResponseMediaNZ
510 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2862418 6-Feb-2022 10:47
Hamilton is back. 

 

https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1490022589296951296 

mudguard
1419 posts

Uber Geek


  #2862527 6-Feb-2022 14:07
Jaxson:

mudguard:


Latest rumour is Honda has been convinced to stay on until 2025. So who knows?



 


They were in the process of selling everything to Red Bull, so probably best they stick on for a bit now they can slap world champions on their marketing.

Really feel for McLaren being the test bed for Honda for so long, only to bail just as they came right.


Hoping the additional tokens help McLaren out this year now the formal engine swap process has been completed.



 



To be fair on Honda McLaren asked them to come in a year early and then gave them no space to put it!

Batman
Mad Scientist
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863034 7-Feb-2022 14:52
