New year, new thread.
Thoughts and feelings welcome.
My 2cents to start with:
- New design regs finally arrive after being delayed/deployed watered down by covid this year. Massive impact on following grip aimed at improving racing. Wait to see what happens there but really hope it resets the playing field and gives more reward back to driver skill.
- Mercedes driver line up. Expect to see Hamilton still number one with Russell in a year of training. Will see.
- Haas - surely can't get any worse. Hopefully new regs bring them back into the fold.
- FIA reviewing the complete cluster that was the last few races of 2021. Consistency really needs looking at here.
- Netflix Survive to Drive should be insane this year and fill the gap before the season kicks off.
- McLaren - did well last season but dropped off 2nd half. Looking closer was due to blowing all their development 'coupons' on the engine supplier change. Doesn't seem fair but hey, with the Kiwi connection I'm always looking to see them improve. Hear mumurs of Audi looking to buy McLaren...
No Kimi anymore :(