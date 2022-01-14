Batman: Max Verstappen will push everybody off the track and win the driver championship.

I must say I hated his driving style when he first came on the scene. You know that thing of swerving under breaking, essentially break testing someone mid corner entry, was insane.

Reminded me of karting where you get idiots who are about to crash into you, and they make the pass stick only by virtue of you having the maturity to get out of the way to avoid the collision.

Noticed some of the weaving going on down the straight to break the tow behind recently also.

Do wish the passing rules were sorted soon. That debate of track position vs leaving space needs to be conveyed in a clearer way and enforced consistently. Closing the door on someone doesn't seem to exist anymore and you can run off the track and join later after the corner and keep your position ahead etc. All frustrating as a viewer.