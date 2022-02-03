Would be great to stop the gravy train and just settle on the Olympics being conducted in the same place for ever.

Suggestion would be Greece and Norway. Democratic and stable. The investment required to keep up to scratch would be nothing to what is wasted today.

Put the focus back on the sports people, avoid the politics and dodgy sports administrators.

It won’t happen as some people miss out on a payday.

I bet that in a thousand years people will look in wonderment at how the world allowed it to continue like this.

Mark