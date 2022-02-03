Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sports Olympics - stop the corruption and waste cycle? (Not likely)
ascroft






#293630 3-Feb-2022 20:28
Would be great to stop the gravy train and just settle on the Olympics being conducted in the same place for ever.

 

Suggestion would be Greece and Norway. Democratic and stable. The investment required to keep up to scratch would be nothing to what is wasted today. 

 

Put the focus back on the sports people, avoid the politics and dodgy sports administrators.

 

It won’t happen as some people miss out on a payday.

 

I bet that in a thousand years people will look in wonderment at how the world allowed it to continue like this.

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 






Batman








  #2861458 3-Feb-2022 21:28
just as the people who benefit from house prices going up were given the task of controlling house prices, the people who benefit from the olympics gravy train are the ones controlling the olympic games

 








ascroft






  #2861463 3-Feb-2022 21:51
Like I said - sadly nothing…






