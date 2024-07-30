Anyone know with SSN if you can get session replays as ondemand? eg Judo morning session (our night) for Monday.
Just browse the site? Sky Sport Now appears to let you see their entire catalogue - you just can't play it without subscribing first.
Also the linear channels seem are 'cached' so while it may not have its own on demand item to select, if you go to the right channel, and 'rewind' it you can probably get there.
didn't realise that. Had it confirmed from another source. So on that basis have signed up.
