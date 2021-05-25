You have absolutely hit the crux of the issue with your first sentence. It is not possible to get rid of the TEL, and maintain the same properties at a price point that is competitive with 100LL.

But the exact same 100LL properties aren't actually required for general aviation. As an example the entire range of the popular aircraft engine supplier rotax are approved to run E10, MOGAS and avgas...

The reality is that ongoing use TEL with it's well known impact on human health is not a viable solution. As such I think we need to give say 10 years notice to the General Avaitaion community, and then ban it outright.

Also the world is down to a single (legal) TEL supplier, so even ignoring the health impacts we should be looking to move away from this for security of supply reasons.

The General aviation community will need to pick from the raft of alternatives.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avgas#New_unleaded_fuel_grades

Personally I think a fairly high octane, ethanol free MOGAS is the likely outcome. (Either 98Ron, or 100Ron like NPD sells in the sough island).

Some modern planes with rotax brand or similar engines will already be approved for this.

Some engines will require approval

Some will require modification (hardened valves, compression reducing pistons etc), then approval, and will take a hit on peak power.

Some engines will not be viable to modify (or will result in a power loss such that the aircraft no longer preforms as desired), these will need to be re-powered or retired. It is possible that high performance General aviation will become the domain of turbine powered aircraft rather than piston.

I disagree that there are inherent safety benefits that come from 100LL. It's just that basically all pistion avaition engines are approved for that fuel that is preventing change. I bet people made similar arguments 40 years ago with regards to automotive fuel.

I get that general aviation will lag behind motoring and marine fuels, but seriously we started the phase out of leaded road fuel in 1986, and banned it in 1996. It is now 2021, and General Aviation is persisting with this same fuel.

NZ's fuel tax policy actively encourages the aviation community to persist with AVGAS, rather than switch to MOGAS. - The latter attracts road user tax, no refunds are available for non commercial boating.

[for the benefit of those unfamiliar with this issue, only piston planes (generally smaller stuff, i.e. the four seater Cessna Skyhawk) burn AVGAS, which is basically high octane leaded petrol. Bigger stuff (i.e. the entire Air NZ fleet) is typically either jet or turboprop and burn Jet A1, which is basically Kerosene, closer to diesel than petrol.]