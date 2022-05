Scott3: Despite the challenges, the do nothing approach is not acceptable given how nasty TEL is. It took around a decade to phase out leaded fuel for road applications, I imagine a similar time-frame might be appropriate for avgas. Wait much longer than that, and General Aviation may need to skip over unleaded gas completely, and jump straight to Biofuel / Hydrogen / electric... I have no specific knowledge of general aviation, but as a mechanical engineer have confidence that appropriate solutions will be found with a pressing need. Apparently some airports in Europe are allreday running UL91 (basically Leadless LL100) with 55% fleet compadiablity. You give the example of Ethanol fuels not being able to be approved because of seal issues. Seems like something that could be overcome with a upgraded seal system. Regarding vaporization, In the event that an unleaded avaitaion fuel with appropriate vapor pressure properties can't be found, A pressurized fuel system could be an engineered solution to alleviate these issues. Regarding octane, engines can be made to run with lower octane by reducing compression via say a piston swap (at the cost of peak power) - which could be made up for with a re power to a bigger displacement... Alternatively in the automotive would, gasoline direct injection technology allow higher compression ratio's to be run on readily available octanes. Regarding pressurized piston planes, this seems to be a fairly small niche. A quick search turns up that the Piper M350 is the only one in current production. Lycomming engine in this one - that brand is in favor of ditching the lead, but wants a UL100 solution. With regards to turbines, I don't suggest they will take over all aspects of GA, but if the next piston aviation fuel requires planes be slower and lower, it may make the jump to a turbine more attractive. Of course there is not getting around that they are really expensive to buy and run.

I respect your knowledge and ability as a mechanical engineer but your reply indicates to me that you don't fully understand aviation.

Rather than do nothing aviation has been looking for lead free options for the past 50 years and with some very really focussed efforts over the past 10 years or so. To quote one commentator "Going to the Moon was easy in comparison...... aviation went from being nowhere when lead was phased out of automotive gas in the 1980s and how we have essentially remained right there—nowhere. But not for lack of trying." That trying has included industry heavy weights like BP and Shell.

TEL is nasty but in the big scheme of things the amount of TEL that aviation uses pales into insignificance compared to other nasties that pollute the atmosphere, plus the risk that what ever replaces TEL might be just as bad but we haven't yet had enough time to see the effects of it. There is a case to be made that TEL zealots are using a steam roller to crack a nut.

Whatever is accepted as a replacement for 100LL it has to be a drop in replacement. Something that can be distributed via the existing infrastructure and used by existing equipment.

All of your solutions to make a potential 100LL replacement fuel work add some or all of the following issues, cost, complexity, weight.

Cost it could be argued is a part of doing business.

Complexity affects reliability and safety. Weight affects design limits, payload and performance.

Europe is a very poor example to use with respect to GA. GA is very small (all most non existent in some places) in comparison to other parts of the world. Perhaps 55% of their fleet is UL91 compatible but it also means 45% (nearly half) isn't. As well GA as being small in Europe I think the make up of the types of engines in their fleet is skewed toward the types of engines more suited to the likes of UL 91.

Changing seals sounds like an easy task but on most aircraft, providing there are suitable seals available, changing the seals would be time consuming thus costly.

Pressurising the fuel system adds complexity and weight. Retro fitting such a system to many aircraft would be impractical to nigh on impossible.

Lowering compression ratios and making up power with a bigger engine adds weight, assuming there is a bigger engine available. Increased weight affects the payload. It also affects design limitations with respect to engine mounts and the like and impacts the centre of gravity limitations. When designing an aircraft from scratch most of this can be mitigated, but retrofitting can be another ball game altogether.

Piston aircraft use full power every time they take off and generally cruise at around 75% of maximum power. Reducing the amount of power available for take off affects the take off and initial climb performance figures. All of the data published in the pilots manuals would need to be revised and republished.

Direct injection adds complexity. One of the key features of most aviation piston engines is their simplicity and reliability. They don't need external power to run fancy electronics. Other than feeding in fuel they are a self contained unit. Many critics of the traditional aircraft engine ala, Lycoming or Continental, over look the fact that these "old" engines have a high power to weight ratio and a good BSFC even compared to many modern motor car engines. They are very hard to improve upon. Many people have tried to modify a "modern" automotive engine for aviation use. Pretty well all of them have failed. I am unaware of any that have been able to match the power, reliability, and weight of a traditional aviation engine.

The Piper Malibu 350 may be the only pressurised single in current production (I haven't bother to check) but there are plenty of makes and models of pressurised piston aircraft in use. Yes, pressurisation is a relatively small part of GA but still important. As you're probably aware pressurisation is used in order to operate at high altitudes to take advantage of the better true airspeed that can be obtained with increasing altitude, thus better specific fuel consumption, getting above the weather for a smoother ride, and in many parts of the world (not so much New Zealand) getting above the terrain. Many unpressurised aircraft also fly at these altitudes with the occupants sucking on supplemental O2. In reality turbo charging is the only practical way to get the power these aircraft need.

It's not to say some of your ideas won't happen. It's going to take time. For example. Electronic ignition for piston aircraft engines has been slow in arriving. The magneto systems that have been used are reliable and they are self contained. Because aircraft engines run at basically one speed they get very little benefit, if any, from the fancy advance curves used on automotive engines. The benefits of modern ignition systems are very small but they are now starting to be fitted as OEM equipment.

The same could happen for the likes of direct injection. The very small market that the development costs can be recovered from will mean it will be a slow process. Just remember retro fitting direct injection engines to the largest part of the GA market (that is the existing aircraft) won't be easy or in some cases ever an option if the system cannot be part and parcel of the engine and not require airframe modifications.

One thing to remember is general aviation in the US is larger than the rest of the world combined therefore general aviation on a world wide basis is driven by the US general aviation market. If a 100 LL can be made to work for the US then we will see it. If it cannot be made to work in the US we won't see it.

To sum up.