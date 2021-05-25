Technofreak:
Scott3:
Avgas uses the MON unit. 100LL has a minimum of 99.6 MON. Comparison 91 RON road fuel is about 85 MON. (yes the LL stands for Low Leaded - Avgas is still leaded despot wheat we know about the harm of TEL).
Avgas is still leaded because to date no one has been able to produce a viable alternative without using TEL that meets the specs required of Avgas. Yes, motor spirit has been used very successfully in some aircraft engines, however it is not suitable for all uses. One of the problems with motor spirit is vaporisation.
While the problems with lead are acknowledged what hasn't been widely acknowledged is the problems that come with the the additives added to petrol to replace the TEL. Basically replacing one baddie with another.
The over all effects of the continued use of Avgas are miniscule as Avgas forms such a small part of the total petrol usage. The safety benefits of 100 LL Avgas certainly outweigh any benefits of using unleaded alternatives.