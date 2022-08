If it's anything like Auckland Transport's HOP card, it's because the balance is actually stored on the card itself rather than in a database with the card just being a token to access it. The system can't apply the money to your card until it next comes in contact with your card.

This means that the money doesn't make it to your card until you next use it. Essentially when you top up, a 'message' is sent to all the HOP readers that says "$10 topup for card 1234" and next time any reader reads card 1234 it applies the $10 - for busses in Auckland, these messages are received while the busses are at the depot overnight. The advantage to this design is it means the readers don't have to be always connected to the internet, and if there's a central system outage you can still travel, and there's one source of the truth for your balance. Disadvantage is as you have pointed out and also if the particular bus you use hasn't received the topup message by the next time you tag on.