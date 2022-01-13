

Interesting analysis on that page on the Waka Kotahi website. I feel like they are conflating two things:



The device and the method.



I think they should be separating out whether they will store a balance or not (ie. Do you have an account or does it just do a transaction with your bank) from the method - card/phone



My opinion is that they should manage a stored balance and they should offer a card and phone option. I think there are too many people that either dont have a bank account (eg. kids cant before 12?) or are a bit paranoid about privacy and see an stored balance account as being more anonymous.



Most interesting thing was the lack of preference change when shown the proposed solution.



It seems to be a very slow procurement which can indicate a poor set of requirements (or disagreement over these) or a lack of ready investment in the new solution.



Jon