I purchased a Snapper card today for the first time so I could use on the Johnsonville Wellington line...
After I made that $12 purchase (not $10 as the RRP indicates) at a convenience store I wondered
- If Metlink want to encourage people to use and stop buying cardboard and paper tickets why not provide the blank cards free or less than the $10 cost (a mobile SIM is often $5)
- Why don't they have a cardless option e.g. virtual card on mobile as is done with credit/debit cards and soon eSIMs? (or is the snap on/off infrastructure not modern enough)?