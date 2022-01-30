My mum is currently stranded in Aus and we’re trying to book her flight from Brisbane back to Cape Town.

Qantas had offered to provide a credit voucher as she was unable to travel earlier in the month due to a positive covid result. I’m hindsight, we should have simple changes the booking date instead of asking for a credit voucher. When we log on to her profile it doesn’t allow us to use it or see the value of it (wonder if Qantas hasn’t processed it properly?) and she is being referred to the contact centre or local office.



We’ve spent hours on hold, tried twitter, Facebook and emails and can’t reach them. They don’t respond to our social media DMs either. Wait times so far have been 2 hours plus on their contact numbers and we’ve simply given up after then.



Any advice from others who’s have had luck, or ways we can rebook her flight using her credit voucher ? We’ve considered a travel agent but I don’t think they can access her credit voucher either.



Thanks in advance GZ.