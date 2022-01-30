Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Getting hold of Qantas - tried all options
Malingo

#293558 30-Jan-2022 08:08
My mum is currently stranded in Aus and we’re trying to book her flight from Brisbane back to Cape Town.
Qantas had offered to provide a credit voucher as she was unable to travel earlier in the month due to a positive covid result. I’m hindsight, we should have simple changes the booking date instead of asking for a credit voucher. When we log on to her profile it doesn’t allow us to use it or see the value of it (wonder if Qantas hasn’t processed it properly?) and she is being referred to the contact centre or local office.

We’ve spent hours on hold, tried twitter, Facebook and emails and can’t reach them. They don’t respond to our social media DMs either. Wait times so far have been 2 hours plus on their contact numbers and we’ve simply given up after then.

Any advice from others who’s have had luck, or ways we can rebook her flight using her credit voucher ? We’ve considered a travel agent but I don’t think they can access her credit voucher either.

Thanks in advance GZ.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2858298 30-Jan-2022 08:23
Sounds inexcusable re Qantas -  but what about going through a travel agent to get in contact with Qantas - they must be able to reach them? Even if you have to pay the agent.




kiwiharry
  #2858306 30-Jan-2022 08:42
They operate 24/7, so try calling very early in the morning or late at night, assuming you haven't done that already.




insane
  #2858326 30-Jan-2022 09:53
I got stuck in Bali in 2015 due to volcano eruption. Couldn't get hold of them to get to a resolution after 10+ hours of being on hold and getting the run around when I did get through.

Ended up buying another ticket with a different airline and claiming it back on my Credit Card travel insurance. Ironically had to get a letter from them to say they didn't provide the flight I had booked.

Good luck, they really do suck!






nztim
  #2858379 30-Jan-2022 10:27
If you are a gold of platinum frequent flyer you get queue jumped other than that beat option is to request a call back

Silver/Bronze/No Status = 48 hour wait make sure your phone is near you as they can call day and night




Rickles
  #2858436 30-Jan-2022 11:44
I once had a problem contacting JetStar, even when I was actually in Oz!!

 

Found best option was to go to airport and front up to their Booking Desk ... that worked for me 😁

Malingo

  #2858552 30-Jan-2022 16:46
Thanks GZ team.  I'm asked my mum to head to the airport booking office tomorrow to see if she can resolve it directly there.  I can't believe how difficult it is to actually talk to them...

 

 

 

Have also asked her to try the call back option in Aus.

timmmay
  #2858557 30-Jan-2022 17:04
When we were stuck in Fiji during a hurricane Facebook Messenger to Fiji Airways worked well for us. They were not well organized, but small airline. Fortunately we cancelled with them and booked a return trip with Air NZ who put on extra flights.



Malingo

  #2858629 30-Jan-2022 18:42
Yeah this experience has really left a bad taste in my mouth and I’m unlikely to fly Qantas in future if I can avoid it. We mainly used them for flights to SOuth Africa but I think we’ll just use Singapore airlines in future.

Been over 48 hours and no response on the social media messages / DMs either 😂😕😔😣

Wheelbarrow01
  #2858869 30-Jan-2022 22:51
My friend who is staying with me after winning the MIQ lottery a few weeks ago had to call Qantas for some reason. I watched him call a couple of times and give up after an hour or so on hold each time. On the last attempt they finally answered after 4.5 hours. He wasn't given a callback option on any of these calls.

 

I gotta say the hold music is bad enough, but every 30 seconds or so it's interrupted by the sheila's voice saying "Did you know you can do X, Y and Z online? just go to www" etc etc. Hearing that over and over again from across the other side of the room did my head in that day lol.

Malingo

  #2859229 31-Jan-2022 12:55
Sorted today. Tried the NZ number today at 7:30am and someone picked up after 35min. Guess I got lucky. Thanks for all the tips peeps

