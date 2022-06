Travelled through 17 states in the USA late January thru March (before I was allowed back home). I'm back here in the US again at the moment for three weeks.

Only change on the US documentation side was that in Jan I had to fill in extra forms for California before arrival, that's not needed now. But your international vaccine pass will be absolutely be inspected as will your negative supervised test result that must be taken no more than one day before departure, plus your CDC declaration. For the test you'll need your passport to stop people trying to get a sub to take it for them (the test staff told me that happens a lot). And don't forget your ESTA unless you have a visa.

Be aware that some of the tests can come out positive more than 30 days after you've had COVID, so if you've had it recently and don't want to risk being denied boarding best get a test a few days in advance of your actual pre-departure test in case just in case you have to get a medical certificate instead. You'll still need a second test the day before but then you'll know you'll pass. Just adds to the cost if you have been sick.

Flights to the USA are really full at the moment and prices are really high. Back in Jan they were at bargain prices and the planes were only a third full.

Right now you still need a mask in airports and on planes. That might have changed, I'm on a domestic flight to SFO tomorrow so will see. Some states are quite conservative, you need a mask indoors in say Boston but not in Texas. Pharmacies (CVS and the like) often need masks to get in. A lot of serving staff still wear masks. Only a few people here wear masks outside.

You need to think about mask wearing for your own protection. Getting COVID here could be a nightmare while travelling as you'll need to rest up someone to recover and you will not be able to board your flight home until the tests are clear which could take a couple of weeks. The costs of a missed flight and extra accommodation might not be covered by your travel insurance - your mileage may vary.

For the return home, to meet NZ requirements I know that there are a couple of testing stations at LAX and probably also at SFO. Just need to turn up 4 or 5 hours early to find the place and get a test, but you must book online to reserve a test. The testing places are before you go thru security. Not 100% what the current NZ requirements are to get home, so you'll need to check online.

Enjoy your trip.