I'm torn between Southern Cross, who I normally go with for Travel and AA Travel Insurance.

Southern Cross Travel have decided they will provide little to no-cover for Covid-19 related expenses, whereas AA Travel still offer coverage for any accommodation expenses/quarantine expenses you might face from foreign governments (granted it's less of a concern these days).

Has anyone here had experience with AA Travel Insurance in regards to claims etc? I'd love to find some feedback about them but it's really hard to find any good reviews/feedback online about them. They seem to be underwritten by Hollard Insurance, who have a terrible reputation, so that doesn't inspire me very much.

Appreciate any feedback! Thanks!