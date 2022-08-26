Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel Insurance, AA Travel vs Southern Cross
#299293 26-Aug-2022 16:17
I'm torn between Southern Cross, who I normally go with for Travel and AA Travel Insurance.

 

 

 

Southern Cross Travel have decided they will provide little to no-cover for Covid-19 related expenses, whereas AA Travel still offer coverage for any accommodation expenses/quarantine expenses you might face from foreign governments (granted it's less of a concern these days).

 

 

 

Has anyone here had experience with AA Travel Insurance in regards to claims etc? I'd love to find some feedback about them but it's really hard to find any good reviews/feedback online about them. They seem to be underwritten by Hollard Insurance, who have a terrible reputation, so that doesn't inspire me very much.

 

 

 

Appreciate any feedback! Thanks!

  #2959907 26-Aug-2022 16:36
Have you considered Travel Insurance from nib - protect yourself and your holiday (nibtravel.co.nz)

 

Like Southern Cross, they specialise in medical insurance.

  #2959925 26-Aug-2022 17:00
Yea I didn't even check NIB given the awful experiences my friends have had with them, of course YMMV but I couldn't roll with them.

 

AA were good on claims i've made on my car insurance, but i've yet to use them for Travel. With Southern Cross for Health atm, they have been excellent there.

 

 

 

 

  #2959933 26-Aug-2022 17:23
Currently got a claim in to AA placed 1st July so they are slow buy the cover was superior to SC when we booked in April for a month holiday



  #2959939 26-Aug-2022 17:53
panther2: Currently got a claim in to AA placed 1st July so they are slow buy the cover was superior to SC when we booked in April for a month holiday

 

 

 

ahh, i don't mind slow as long as results are "positive", are they helping you out or did you have to argue?. I guess slow might be a big hassle in a medical emergency. Did you go for the comprehensive cover or just essentials?

 

 

 

Southern Cross really seem to be lacking atm, previously they were the best travel insurance to go for, now they seem quite stingy compared to the other offerings and the price seems to be the same.

 

 

 

 

  #2959942 26-Aug-2022 18:02
AA seemed OK with the issue before I left nz as I had flight that changed meant additional night in athens plus parking and differencing in flight cost. Will post how he goes.


