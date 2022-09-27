@NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hey all, wanting to buy AirNZ travel insurance. Though I have a few concerns/questions:

I was just wondering how does AirNZ travel insurance works for those going overseas/international for medical purposes? according to their webpage https://insurance.airnewzealand.co.nz/plan-options it says for their international plan that AirNZ travel insurance provides Unlimited Medical and dental expenses - Cover for overseas hospital, medical, surgical, nursing, ambulance and emergency dental expenses. Was curious, if a person goes overseas for medical purposes and treatment via the destination country hospital (public/private), does this mean AirNZ will cover the cost?

Also, regarding their international package plan, should I choose the highest excess? or the lowest or mid excess? I know that the higher the excess =the lower the cost of your policy.

And, since i am only using AirNZ to travel to the international/overseas country but will be using Qantas to return back to New Zealand, am I eligible to still buy AirNZ Travel insurance?

Lastly, regarding the policy cost, is it paid/charged weekly, monthly or? First time so apologies for inconvenience. I've tried contacting AirNZ but waited for hours and wasn't able to get hold of anyone.

Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks