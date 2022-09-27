Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does anyone know how AirNZ travel insurance works for those going overseas for medical purposes
#300684 27-Sep-2022 22:31
Hey all, wanting to buy AirNZ travel insurance. Though I have a few concerns/questions:

 

I was just wondering how does AirNZ travel insurance works for those going overseas/international for medical purposes? according to their webpage https://insurance.airnewzealand.co.nz/plan-options it says for their international plan that AirNZ travel insurance provides Unlimited Medical and dental expenses - Cover for overseas hospital, medical, surgical, nursing, ambulance and emergency dental expenses. Was curious, if a person goes overseas for medical purposes and treatment via the destination country hospital (public/private), does this mean AirNZ will cover the cost?

 

Also, regarding their international package plan, should I choose the highest excess? or the lowest or mid excess? I know that the higher the excess =the lower the cost of your policy.

 

And, since i am only using AirNZ to travel to the international/overseas country but will be using Qantas to return back to New Zealand, am I eligible to still buy AirNZ Travel insurance?

 

Lastly, regarding the policy cost, is it paid/charged weekly, monthly or? First time so apologies for inconvenience. I've tried contacting AirNZ but waited for hours and wasn't able to get hold of anyone.

 

Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks

 

  #2973889 27-Sep-2022 22:34
  #2973890 27-Sep-2022 22:44
  #2973892 27-Sep-2022 22:56
@NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

I was just wondering how does AirNZ travel insurance works for those going overseas/international for medical purposes? According to their webpage https://insurance.airnewzealand.co.nz/plan-options it says for their international plan that AirNZ travel insurance provides Unlimited Medical and dental expenses - Cover for overseas hospital, medical, surgical, nursing, ambulance and emergency dental expenses. Was curious, if a person goes overseas for medical purposes and treatment via the destination country hospital (public/private), does this mean AirNZ will cover the cost?

 

 

I would call and discuss but I would say that if you are going overseas for medical purposes then it's not an emergency or accident while away, so the insurance will not cover you for those planned expenses or any expenses related to the medical intervention you are travelling for. And why would they?




