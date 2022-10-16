Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quickymart

#301921 16-Oct-2022 07:54
Has anyone had experience disputing charges from these guys before?

 

Last night my return flight was delayed by Air NZ for just over an hour. I had booked to check out of the Auckland Airport car park by 8 o'clock, and it was meant to be around $90 for the duration of my park, which is fairly reasonable (a week). However upon checking my bank account this morning they charged me $188!

 

Apparently this includes a late fee and is dependent on the signage in the carpark itself - but half the lights in the carpark didn't frikken' work (and I didn't see any signage anyway), there was nothing in my confirmation e-mails about late fees, and the flight being delayed was totally out of my control. I was also under the impression (which I now see is possibly wrong) that the charge was by the day, not hourly or anything.

 

I have reached out them on Facebook to dispute the amount, as I don't feel this is fair.

Linux
  #2983242 16-Oct-2022 08:35
Why would you reach out to them on facebook? Send them an email that you are disputing the charge and say you will use the small claims court as it is not reasonable

 

Also contact your bank and dispute the charge

quickymart

  #2983243 16-Oct-2022 08:39
Gotta start somewhere John. But yes I'll send them an e-mail as well.

 

Turns out (upon checking all my cards) that I have already paid them in full for the parking for the week - albeit on a different card, hence why I didn't notice the charge until last night. The $188 is the total amount of their late fee.

 

I'm not letting this go, this is extortion, IMO.

 

I'll hold off on talking to the bank for now, give the airport a chance to sort it out first.

 

Edit: I sent them an e-mail as well. I don't exactly expect a swift response on a Sunday, but let's see what happens.

RunningMan
  #2983244 16-Oct-2022 08:41
Sounds similar to Wilson parking "fines".



Linux
  #2983245 16-Oct-2022 08:42
RunningMan:

 

Sounds similar to Wilson parking "fines".

 

 

Was thinking the same thing another one for Fair Go

mudguard
  #2983250 16-Oct-2022 08:48
This maybe a stupid question, but you definitely used the card you booked with to enter and exit?
I only ask as I use the carparks two weeks per month and it sounds very close to the casual rate, as I've mistakenly used the wrong credit card to enter twice and it was about $200 for the week.

You only find out when you exit and it prints out a receipt before the barrier arm lifts. They refunded both times. Actually there was a third time where I entered the carpark and it told me the card has already entered! It was ticking away from an error the previous month! Thankfully resolved as well.

As for an actual late fee, I've never been charged one. I usually allow about ninety minutes after landing and have had plenty go beyond it.

Honestly just email with all the details, they are ok to deal with.

RunningMan
  #2983253 16-Oct-2022 09:06
mudguard: This maybe a stupid question, but you definitely used the card you booked with to enter and exit?

 

This could be it. Looks like the casual rate for a week in carpark E would be $189

