We are traveling to the US next week with Air NZ. According to a US government website, we need to provide a signed attestation that we are fully vaccinated against Covid19. Their website provides the blank form that is required. Airlines are required to collect this at check-in.

There no way to find out how this is done - do Air NZ supply the form or are we required to print it and take it with us, or what. Anyone recently done this who can comment? Do Air NZ actually collect the signed pieces of paper? No biggie but I'm interested to know how it works.