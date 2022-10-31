Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Traveller Attestation for travel to the US
We are traveling to the US next week with Air NZ. According to a US government website, we need to provide a signed attestation that we are fully vaccinated against Covid19. Their website provides the blank form that is required. Airlines are required to collect this at check-in.

 

There no way to find out how this is done - do Air NZ supply the form or are we required to print it and take it with us, or what. Anyone recently done this who can comment? Do Air NZ actually collect the signed pieces of paper? No biggie but I'm interested to know how it works.




"Latest U.S. Travel Updates

 

*** As of 12:01 a.m. EDT June 12, 2022, the CDC order requiring all persons aged two and above to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States is rescinded."

 

 

 

https://nz.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/#:~:text=Latest%20U.S.%20Travel%20Updates,-June%2012th%2C%202022&text=%2Dtest.html.-,***%20As%20of%2012%3A01%20a.m.%20EDT%20June%2012%2C%202022,the%20United%20States%20is%20rescinded

@gehenna Many thanks - much appreciated. I spent a long time looking for/at/around all this but didn't see that.

 

What mislead me is that Air NZ's website says it's still required. There's also US govt sites that indicate it's still a thing.

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/travel-requirements-north-america

 

 




Interestingly that link you dropped has the attestation listed separately from the negative test/documentation of recovery.  You'll want to contact the embassy for detail.



The form you linked seems pretty clear also https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/Proof-of-COVID-19-Vaccination-For-Noncitizen-Nonimmigrants-Passenger-Disclosure-and-Attestation.pdf 

The attestation form was still required when I travelled to the USA at the end of September. If you check-in at one of the kiosks, you can do it by clicking a couple of check boxes on the screen as part of the check-in process. If you check-in at a counter then you will need the paper form, and they can provide them if needed. 

We downloaded and signed the attestation for our trip to San Francisco two weeks ago.

 

At border control they didn't ask for it and when I offered, they waved it away...

 

 

 

Make of that what you will!




