Travel (planes, train, cruise)Advice/tips for family holiday to OZ
Hi all, 

 

As per subject - taking our boys (7 and 3) to check out the theme parks on the GC. First proper overseas trip with the 4 of us, so would appreciate any tips to make it the getaway as smooth as possible. 

 

We're on a horrendous 6am flight to Brisbane (from Chch) with AirNZ. I'm thinking about booking a night at the airport hotel the night before to make the flight a bit easier... Does any know if we're able to check in (with our baggage etc) the night before the flight, so that we can just rock up to the departure gate just before our flight departs?  I understand that check in is open 24 hours before the flight, but I wasn't sure whether than extended to checking in baggage also. We're hiring a car over there, so would be checking in car seats - would be good to get this out of the way / make it less painful. Thought I would check here first before ringing AirNZ. 

 

Cheers!

Don't know about the checking-in situation but once you're in AU, I have experienced the theme parks with kids that were young. 

 

Movie World - they'll both be too small for most of the rides and likely won't get most of the film references - it's better when they're a touch older. 

 

Sea World - great for a younger family. So much to see and do. Take togs and towels as if they use the pirate ship ride where water canons are squirted at riders, they'll get drenched. It's something my kids loved!! 

 

Like them or hate them, the shows are quite good too - but you might not be into that, so take it with a pinch of salt. 

 

Dreamworld - we found this one to be by far the best when our kids were younger  - the likes of train rides, animal encounters, kid-friendly rides, Wiggle World etc just made it worth doing with them - Dreamworks animated character-themed rides help too - Shrek, Madagascar etc. It's all just very familiar and family-oriented. 

 

https://www.dreamworld.com.au/rides-attractions/dreamworld/kids-rides/?attraction-group=kids-rides 

 

https://www.dreamworld.com.au/rides-attractions/dreamworld/kids-rides/?attraction-group=family-rides

 

I'd also recommend Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. https://currumbinsanctuary.com.au/what-to-see-and-do

 

Great for every age. Our kids are now late-teens and still talk about that being one of their favourite spots on the GC - patting Kangaroos in a really open area, where they just bound around and lie about. It's a really unique experience for a kiwi kid. 

 

And don't forget to get the obligatory family photo with a Koala. It's a great keepsake. 

 

 




