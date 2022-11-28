Don't know about the checking-in situation but once you're in AU, I have experienced the theme parks with kids that were young.

Movie World - they'll both be too small for most of the rides and likely won't get most of the film references - it's better when they're a touch older.

Sea World - great for a younger family. So much to see and do. Take togs and towels as if they use the pirate ship ride where water canons are squirted at riders, they'll get drenched. It's something my kids loved!!

Like them or hate them, the shows are quite good too - but you might not be into that, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Dreamworld - we found this one to be by far the best when our kids were younger - the likes of train rides, animal encounters, kid-friendly rides, Wiggle World etc just made it worth doing with them - Dreamworks animated character-themed rides help too - Shrek, Madagascar etc. It's all just very familiar and family-oriented.

https://www.dreamworld.com.au/rides-attractions/dreamworld/kids-rides/?attraction-group=kids-rides

https://www.dreamworld.com.au/rides-attractions/dreamworld/kids-rides/?attraction-group=family-rides

I'd also recommend Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. https://currumbinsanctuary.com.au/what-to-see-and-do

Great for every age. Our kids are now late-teens and still talk about that being one of their favourite spots on the GC - patting Kangaroos in a really open area, where they just bound around and lie about. It's a really unique experience for a kiwi kid.

And don't forget to get the obligatory family photo with a Koala. It's a great keepsake.