Hi all,
As per subject - taking our boys (7 and 3) to check out the theme parks on the GC. First proper overseas trip with the 4 of us, so would appreciate any tips to make it the getaway as smooth as possible.
We're on a horrendous 6am flight to Brisbane (from Chch) with AirNZ. I'm thinking about booking a night at the airport hotel the night before to make the flight a bit easier... Does any know if we're able to check in (with our baggage etc) the night before the flight, so that we can just rock up to the departure gate just before our flight departs? I understand that check in is open 24 hours before the flight, but I wasn't sure whether than extended to checking in baggage also. We're hiring a car over there, so would be checking in car seats - would be good to get this out of the way / make it less painful. Thought I would check here first before ringing AirNZ.
Cheers!