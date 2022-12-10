Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Auckland Airport Park N Taken for a Ride
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2698 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#302661 10-Dec-2022 07:24
Send private message quote this post

We often use the ParkNRide (PNR) facility at Auckland Airport, but something has gone horribly wrong there.

 

Last weekend we went to Christchurch, and pre-booked our PNR online using the credit card.

 

When we arrived (5:30am) and scanned the CC on the ticket terminal it said we were "already present" and wouldn't let us in.

 

No response from pressing the call button, it was early, and not wanting to miss the flight, we opted to take a ticket to get the gate to open.

 

On our return, Himself went to use the CC to raise the barrier so we could leave, when I had to stop him, as I saw the machine was going to charge $510!

 

At least it was late Monday afternoon, and someone responded to the call button.

 

We gave our booking reference, and they raised the arm so we could leave.

 

When we got home we checked we hadnt been charged $510, and we hadn't, just the $49 from the online booking.

 

Himself last used PNR beginning of November, and I'm wondering if the system didnt "exit" him properly back then, and think our car has been there for 5 or so weeks.

 

Would that add up to $500-ish?

 

And I suspect we wont be able to use our CC there anymore, as PNR thinks we are still there.

 

So next time it still wont let us in, and that $510 will have increased.

 

We rang Auckland Airport to get it sorted, and the very not helpful person just assured us we wouldnt be charged, and seemed unable to comprehend that this impacts our ability to use the facility in the future, and that it's not ideal to have a increasing and outstanding unrealised debt against your name. He gave up and put us through to the person whose job it is to raise the barrier arm manually, so even less joy there.

 

I do not want to go to the PNR, scan the CC on the exit terminal, get charged the exorbitant amount, and then go through the refund process.

 

Getting a new credit card has its own set of headaches, changing all the automatic payments etc.

 

We have used the online query form, but are yet to receive a reply.

 

Has anyone found themselves in this situation before? Did you get it resolved?

 

What would be an acceptable period of time to wait before calling FairGo?

 

Am I over-reacting? It's been a pretty stressful last 5 months for me.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
nzkc
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #3007971 10-Dec-2022 07:34
Send private message quote this post

I think the fact your booking reference was used to exit the facility will be enough. Consider the scenario where the machine wont read the credit card or you lost the credit card on your trip. You would still need to be able to exit. And you wouldnt be charged any extra for that scenario. I would suggest your scenario is the same here.

 

As for the part about it thinking you are already in the Park & Ride, I'd be chasing that up. I would also consider cancelling my card and getting another one issued in case it was cloned (presumably beforehand).

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
mudguard
1486 posts

Uber Geek


  #3007972 10-Dec-2022 07:47
Send private message quote this post

There is another thread from recently. It happens to me once a year or so. Make sure you email them the details.
They take time but they should release your card from their system. That said the fact they haven't charged the card the casual rate is probably a good sign.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=179&topicid=301921

johno1234
425 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3007975 10-Dec-2022 08:01
Send private message quote this post

Had similar issue myself which they resolved after a couple of emails.

I’ve stopped using PNR. It just adds stress. If the trip is less than 4 days I just pre book in the car parks at the airport. It’s a small fraction of the overall trip budget. If a long trip then cheaper to Uber.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 