kiwifidget

We often use the ParkNRide (PNR) facility at Auckland Airport, but something has gone horribly wrong there.

Last weekend we went to Christchurch, and pre-booked our PNR online using the credit card.

When we arrived (5:30am) and scanned the CC on the ticket terminal it said we were "already present" and wouldn't let us in.

No response from pressing the call button, it was early, and not wanting to miss the flight, we opted to take a ticket to get the gate to open.

On our return, Himself went to use the CC to raise the barrier so we could leave, when I had to stop him, as I saw the machine was going to charge $510!

At least it was late Monday afternoon, and someone responded to the call button.

We gave our booking reference, and they raised the arm so we could leave.

When we got home we checked we hadnt been charged $510, and we hadn't, just the $49 from the online booking.

Himself last used PNR beginning of November, and I'm wondering if the system didnt "exit" him properly back then, and think our car has been there for 5 or so weeks.

Would that add up to $500-ish?

And I suspect we wont be able to use our CC there anymore, as PNR thinks we are still there.

So next time it still wont let us in, and that $510 will have increased.

We rang Auckland Airport to get it sorted, and the very not helpful person just assured us we wouldnt be charged, and seemed unable to comprehend that this impacts our ability to use the facility in the future, and that it's not ideal to have a increasing and outstanding unrealised debt against your name. He gave up and put us through to the person whose job it is to raise the barrier arm manually, so even less joy there.

I do not want to go to the PNR, scan the CC on the exit terminal, get charged the exorbitant amount, and then go through the refund process.

Getting a new credit card has its own set of headaches, changing all the automatic payments etc.

We have used the online query form, but are yet to receive a reply.

Has anyone found themselves in this situation before? Did you get it resolved?

What would be an acceptable period of time to wait before calling FairGo?

Am I over-reacting? It's been a pretty stressful last 5 months for me.