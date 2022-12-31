Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Airlines with the most legroom ?
martyyn

#302878 31-Dec-2022 11:24
My son and I have to make last minute flights to LHR. I'm 197 and he's 194cm.

 

Any suggestions on which airline can provide the most legroom ?

 

I've tried insisting on exit row seats on the past to be told they aren't available to be booked to then walk past people who's feet don't even hit the ground sitting in the seats. It's gutting when I can only put my legs in the gaps between the seats and they wont swap even when cabin crew ask them nicely and offer bribes.

 

Or do any allow you to book them now ?

heavenlywild
  #3015484 31-Dec-2022 11:30
Most airlines allow you to book seats with better legroom if you pay a little extra when picking your seats. Best to go through a booking and see what's available - you don't have to make payment to do that usually.

gzt

gzt
  #3015485 31-Dec-2022 11:46
aren't available to be booked

That may be true in some cases meaning you need to ask on check-in or at the check-in counter specifically in that period.

Scotdownunder
  #3015486 31-Dec-2022 11:49
I suggest you look at the SeatGuru app which gives the seat layout of the specific plane on a route and the standard seat pitch.  This will allow you to identify exactly which seats you want to book.



martyyn

  #3015488 31-Dec-2022 11:54
gzt:
aren't available to be booked

That may be true in some cases meaning you need to ask on check-in or at the check-in counter specifically in that period.

 

 

That's what we've been told before.

 

"We can't assign when booking, please ask at check in". Then "We cant assign at check-in, please ask on the plane". Get on the plane "oh you should've booked them or asked at check-in" :(

 

 

Mehrts
  #3015491 31-Dec-2022 12:08
Amputation at the knees is almost a viable option. 🤣

Said from some someone that's also 194cm. I purposely book exit row seats where possible.

