My son and I have to make last minute flights to LHR. I'm 197 and he's 194cm.

Any suggestions on which airline can provide the most legroom ?

I've tried insisting on exit row seats on the past to be told they aren't available to be booked to then walk past people who's feet don't even hit the ground sitting in the seats. It's gutting when I can only put my legs in the gaps between the seats and they wont swap even when cabin crew ask them nicely and offer bribes.

Or do any allow you to book them now ?