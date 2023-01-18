We have traveled domestically more since Covid and supported local tourism. There is a concert in Taupo over Waitangi weekend, the normal price for one nights accommodation for 2 kids and adults is $279 a night which isn’t bad for Taupo. I expect prices to increase a bit for when there is an event on. The motel in question is charging $1615 per night for the same room that is $279. They have dropped it now to $1450 as a special. How can you justify a 400% price increase? . I find this really disappointing as a lot of people have supported NZ tourism in difficult times.