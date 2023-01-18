supply vs demand, they might only have 1 room left, vs the other time you checked they might have had lots.
if people have to travel for events they will pay for a room
You could stay in Tokoroa and catch a helicopter ride in for the same price.
there's a few choices, find somewhere else to stay in taupo, which also likely has high prices, too, pay the price at the place you looked at, stay in a town close, or dont go
Stay in Turangi and drive up for the concert?
Stu1: How can you justify a 400% price increase?
Taupo looks full on the Sat night of Waitangi Weekend.
A check on booking.com gives
"99% of places to stay are unavailable for your dates on our site.".. with only 2 rooms available, 1 with a communal bathroom @$900 while the other is $1300
ahh. now I see why... this is probably the biggest concert to hit Taupo since ever...
"ZZ TOP, PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and THE ANGELS."