duckDecoy

#303956 23-Mar-2023 10:40
I have a piece of art stashed at my brothers in WLG, its about 1m square with the frame.

 

I thought I'd just get him to bring it up on the plane when he came up to AKL last month, but he said he enquired and Air NZ said they'd charge him so he didn't bring it.   But when I've flown with oversized sport equip I have never had to pay, and others have said to me they've taking oversized items too and just put them onto the oversize luggage area and not paid extra.

 

Who's right?   And if they do charge does anyone know how much it will cost?   My wife is heading down to WLG soon so it would be a good opportunity to bring it back on the flight with her.

Linux
  #3053681 23-Mar-2023 10:41
What does the Air New Zealand website say?

BlargHonk
  #3053689 23-Mar-2023 11:05
Last time I travelled with a surfboard, it counted just as a normal checked bag. I just printed off a bag-tag and dropped it off at the oversize area. No issues at all. I think if it is over a certain size then they charge you? 

duckDecoy

  #3053690 23-Mar-2023 11:05
Linux: What does the Air New Zealand website say?

 

That it's oversized - its length + height + width is > 158cm.   And that they will charge for oversized, looks to be $20.  

 

The $20 listed is WAAAAAAAAAY less than the person my brother spoke to told him it would be, so thanks for prompting me to look.  Im starting to wonder if they thought he was trying to freight it or something.



MikeAqua
  #3053742 23-Mar-2023 11:29
IME only if it's checked baggage.  People routinely drag oversized carry-on onto planes.  On a regional flight they find it doesn't fit anywhere and then it becomes the cabin crew's problem to solve.  Option 1 is to stick it sideways under the seat and deprive their neighbour of legroom.  




Mike

Mehrts
  #3053743 23-Mar-2023 11:43
I really wish carry-on luggage sizes were enforced before boarding.

Pretty much every time you fly, you can guarantee someone will try and stuff their hardshell mini suitcase into the overhead locker, and it just won't fit. Meanwhile they're holding up everyone else from getting to their seat..

There are the carry-on luggage size & weight checker things, but no one uses them, and it's definitely not enforced by the gate crews when having boarding passes scanned.

