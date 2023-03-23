I have a piece of art stashed at my brothers in WLG, its about 1m square with the frame.

I thought I'd just get him to bring it up on the plane when he came up to AKL last month, but he said he enquired and Air NZ said they'd charge him so he didn't bring it. But when I've flown with oversized sport equip I have never had to pay, and others have said to me they've taking oversized items too and just put them onto the oversize luggage area and not paid extra.

Who's right? And if they do charge does anyone know how much it will cost? My wife is heading down to WLG soon so it would be a good opportunity to bring it back on the flight with her.