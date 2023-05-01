A friend who is travelling to the US in July was asking me about the CDC news;

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12025279/CDC-RENEWS-Covid-vaccine-requirement-travelers-coming-US.html

The TLDR is;

"The US will allow travelers that have received at least one vaccine dose on or after August 16 into the country"

Last year (July) when I went to the US we had to show a vaccinated declaration at check-in but nothing in the US.

This year (March) at check-in nothing and again nothing in the US.

Does anyone think this new this new updated mandate will actually be enforced?

Has anyone actually been asked about vaccine status when entering the US?