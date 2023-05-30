Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise) ANZ Credit Card Travel Insurance
Nate001

588 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305721 30-May-2023 20:27


Has anyone had experience with credit card travel insurance recently? Specifically ANZ Visa Platinum? I've had the card for a year but never used the insurance.

 

Looking at the wording and I'm nervous about eligibility. They state "You must purchase at least 50% of Your pre-paid travel expenses on Your ANZ Premium Card." Pre-paid expenses include Air tickets, other transport tickets, accommodation etc etc.

 

My question is, what is a pre-paid accomodation expense? We've booked most of our nights on booking.com which does not require any payment before hand. We've paid for all our flights in full on the card. I plan to pay for the accomodation using the card, but payment is processed 1-2 days before we arrive at each place.

 

If we need to make a claim, how technical will they get with proof of spending/eligibility? Am I better to buy proper travel insurance policy instead?

shk292
2550 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3082592 30-May-2023 22:06


It's 50% of what you've paid at the time you leave, that needs to be in your credit card. What you spend after departure is irrelevant.

 
 
 
 

surfisup1000
5240 posts

Uber Geek


  #3082598 30-May-2023 22:51


We've used it several times. 

 

CC travel insurance can be inadequate for rental car excesses, check the amount your CC company will payout vs the rental car company excess. 

 

My daughter had an accident requiring surgery while we were in the USA and it was difficult to validate our credit card cover. I spent about 6 hours on the phone in the middle of the night, and it was a bit of a nightmare trawling through credit card and bank statement's with our bank. 

 

In the end it worked out OK, CC insurance paid for the surgery. But it was not worth the stress and hassle.   

 

So now I like the idea of travel insurance where there is no questioning as to whether you bought the insurance!   The banks could improve things by issuing a pre-travel proof of cover certificate.  

Wheelbarrow01
1365 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3082601 30-May-2023 23:09


I also have an ANZ Platinum card, but personally I have never relied on their travel insurance cover. The one major item I always need is rental car excess cover, and theirs is pitiful because it requires you to take out the maximum voluntary excess reduction offered by the rental car company - which makes the ANZ cover totally worthless and redundant because most rental agencies can reduce your excess to zero if you pay enough.

 

I use 1Cover because they are relatively cheap and offer pretty good cover for everything, including $5000 rental car excess coverage as standard (with higher cover on application).

 

It's worth checking them out - www.1cover.co.nz 

 

[Edit - added extra detail on excess reduction]

