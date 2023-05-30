Has anyone had experience with credit card travel insurance recently? Specifically ANZ Visa Platinum? I've had the card for a year but never used the insurance.

Looking at the wording and I'm nervous about eligibility. They state "You must purchase at least 50% of Your pre-paid travel expenses on Your ANZ Premium Card." Pre-paid expenses include Air tickets, other transport tickets, accommodation etc etc.

My question is, what is a pre-paid accomodation expense? We've booked most of our nights on booking.com which does not require any payment before hand. We've paid for all our flights in full on the card. I plan to pay for the accomodation using the card, but payment is processed 1-2 days before we arrive at each place.

If we need to make a claim, how technical will they get with proof of spending/eligibility? Am I better to buy proper travel insurance policy instead?