Thailand in December - recommendations
#305888 11-Jun-2023 17:51
Hi,

 

My family is looking to spend 2-3 weeks in Thailand this December.   I want to make this a special trip as the kids are slowing dispersing and I am not sure how many more family holidays we will have.   My daughters will be 14, 17, and 19.

 

I am thinking of three locations, Phuket, somewhere else, and then a few days in Bangkok.

 

Does anyone have recommendations for resorts to stay in and around Phuket and the islands?   I am looking for ones near the beach, and also with nice pools.

 

Any other recommendations for places to visit in Thailand too would be welcome.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 

 

 

  #3088641 11-Jun-2023 20:24
Kanchanaburi and stay on a floating river resort?




