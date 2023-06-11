Hi,

My family is looking to spend 2-3 weeks in Thailand this December. I want to make this a special trip as the kids are slowing dispersing and I am not sure how many more family holidays we will have. My daughters will be 14, 17, and 19.

I am thinking of three locations, Phuket, somewhere else, and then a few days in Bangkok.

Does anyone have recommendations for resorts to stay in and around Phuket and the islands? I am looking for ones near the beach, and also with nice pools.

Any other recommendations for places to visit in Thailand too would be welcome.

Thanks in advance!