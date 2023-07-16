How do I go about exchanging foreign cash for NZ cash once back in NZ?
Are NZ banks doing it or no?
Thanks.
A bank or a foreign exchange place (often found in malls). Shop around for the best deal, and watch the fees.
Thanks. :)
Last time I tried it was around covid and no banks were taking foreign cash even though the cash itself was pre Covid vintage.
Wasn't sure if banks were taking it now or not.
Edit: my bank, ANZ, does not. So now I'm looking for a bank that does without needing an account with them.