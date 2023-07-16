Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)How to exchange foreign currency brought back to NZ?
JayADee

#306355 16-Jul-2023 08:34
How do I go about exchanging foreign cash for NZ cash once back in NZ? 
Are NZ banks doing it or no?

 

Thanks.

Linux
  #3104601 16-Jul-2023 09:00
https://www.westpac.co.nz/foreign-exchange/

 
 
 
 

scuwp
  #3104613 16-Jul-2023 10:10
A bank or a foreign exchange place (often found in malls).  Shop around for the best deal, and watch the fees.  




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

JayADee

  #3104615 16-Jul-2023 10:18
Thanks. :) 

 

Last time I tried it was around covid and no banks were taking foreign cash even though the cash itself was pre Covid vintage.

 

Wasn't sure if banks were taking it now or not.

 

 

 

Edit: my bank, ANZ, does not. So now I'm looking for a bank that does without needing an account with them.

