johno1234

1066 posts

Uber Geek


#306542 2-Aug-2023 09:58
Looking for a policy and notice that snow activities now require selecting in extra cover. Best deal for 10 days I've seen for 4 adults (self, spouse, 22yo, 18you student) and 1 child is about $1300 with SCTI. Quite a significant cost component of the whole holiday.

 

Does anyone have any recommendations/experience to share regarding Canada ski travel insurance?

 

Looking at the Kiwibank Platinum Visa credit card freebie international travel insurance policy wording - says it covers spouse and dependent children (dependent children are under 18 or under 25 student), has no exclusion for snow activities, and has unlimited medical cover. I have seen warnings to be wary of this insurance, but can't see what the gaps are here. Would it make sense to rely on this for self, spouse and two dependent children, and just purchase insurance for the one older kid? That would save about a grand.

 

Thanks

blackjack17
1614 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110956 2-Aug-2023 10:52
ASB platinum visa covers skiing at recognized commercial fields

 

 

https://www.asb.co.nz/content/dam/asb/documents/creditcards/2021/asb-visa-platinum-cond-of-use-cigna-2021.pdf 




