l43a2: Southern cross mentions it covers up to 10k on rental car excesses.

That is good to know!

So when you rent a car in the US there are generally 3 insurances;

No insurance Insurance with an excess Insurance with zero excess (will be called Loss Damage Waiver)

For #1 this is usually only available to US residents as their personal car insurance will usually cover rental car insurance (or so Im told).

Some states require liability insurance as a minimum.

Given southern cross you probably want option #2.

BTW excess or not I have in the past used this site (https://www.rentalcover.com/en/rental-car-usa-guide) which was much cheaper than what I was quoted from the car rental place. In saying that I've never had to claim so I don't know how well it would work in relation to an accident.

While car rental insurance is a bit of a rort its obviously the easy option since you don't need to worry about any third parties in case of an accident.