kiwifidget



Google maps is ok. A local Sim for cheap data is easy to get. If you don't have dual SIM yes it is a pain swapping sims all the time. I did that and it was ok. Local sim during the day NZ sim at night for messages. 13 hours difference no one is awake in NZ anyway : ). You need a solid keep place for your NZ sim.



That said, Google maps has very limited lane guidance. A dedicated unit like TomTom with lane guidance option is 100x better in an unfamiliar environment. More so if you don't have a good passenger navigator watching and interpreting the google maps direction on the typically smaller phone screen at critical points.



Google maps sometimes I miss the correct lane for an exit or a turn even at home. On a long trip wasted time adds up. Dedicated units can pay for themselves.



Just remembered TomTom have a smartphone app in the app stores now. I haven't used it, it's not cheap. If it's good it's good. Maybe someone else can comment.