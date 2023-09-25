kiwifidget

I own a Garmin satnav that I use in my car in NZ.
I'm unsure if it can be used in UK where I am heading next week.
If I use my Samsung phone as a satnav (google maps I presume) will I be incurring data charges overseas?
Thanks @coffeebaron, nice to have options.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
As an alternative you could probably download the UK maps for your Garmin device (at a cost)
It's a bit aged, but does still get free NZ map updates.
Wouldn't be surprised if it cant do UK, but even if it could you're right, probably spendy.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!