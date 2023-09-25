Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using Google Maps on my phone overseas instead of Satnav device????
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#307168 25-Sep-2023 21:11
I own a Garmin satnav that I use in my car in NZ.

 

I'm unsure if it can be used in UK where I am heading next week.

 

If I use my Samsung phone as a satnav (google maps I presume) will I be incurring data charges overseas?




rscole86
4731 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131770 25-Sep-2023 21:14
You can do it offline, download the map area first and it'll work. Give it a go here before you leave, obviously you'll be missing the live traffic data.

https://support.google.com/maps/answer/6291838?

 
 
 
 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3131775 25-Sep-2023 21:25
@rscole86 thanks, that is good to know.




coffeebaron
6052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131780 25-Sep-2023 21:59
There are a few alternatives that do offline maps e.g.
Sygic
Here WeGo




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3131830 25-Sep-2023 22:14
Thanks @coffeebaron, nice to have options.




jayemm
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3131834 25-Sep-2023 22:21
As an alternative you could probably download the UK maps for your Garmin device (at a cost)

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3131835 25-Sep-2023 22:25
jayemm:

 

As an alternative you could probably download the UK maps for your Garmin device (at a cost)

 

 

It's a bit aged, but does still get free NZ map updates.

 

Wouldn't be surprised if it cant do UK, but even if it could you're right, probably spendy.




firefuze
501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3131836 25-Sep-2023 22:51
One thing to keep in mind when using Google Maps with offline maps, it only provides driving turn by turn directions. It won’t provide you with walking directions/guidance. Found out the hard way on my last overseas trip.

Suffice just panning around the map but walking directions would have been much more convenient.



gzt

gzt
14936 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3131888 25-Sep-2023 23:20
Google maps is ok. A local Sim for cheap data is easy to get. If you don't have dual SIM yes it is a pain swapping sims all the time. I did that and it was ok. Local sim during the day NZ sim at night for messages. 13 hours difference no one is awake in NZ anyway : ). You need a solid keep place for your NZ sim.

That said, Google maps has very limited lane guidance. A dedicated unit like TomTom with lane guidance option is 100x better in an unfamiliar environment. More so if you don't have a good passenger navigator watching and interpreting the google maps direction on the typically smaller phone screen at critical points.

Google maps sometimes I miss the correct lane for an exit or a turn even at home. On a long trip wasted time adds up. Dedicated units can pay for themselves.

Just remembered TomTom have a smartphone app in the app stores now. I haven't used it, it's not cheap. If it's good it's good. Maybe someone else can comment.

