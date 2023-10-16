Has anyone used the downloadable e sim apps like airalo to travel overseas?
Any recommendations? Warnings?!
Some Airalo feedback on OzBargain (may have to go through a few posts to get the answers you're after)
Airalo Deals, Coupons & Vouchers - OzBargain
I went to Sunshine coast in July, I used https://www.getnomad.app/ you can download their app and purchase/cancel through. Worked as it should was on vodafone au network. You set it up before your travel, then activate it once you land. Would use again.
Also disccussed here
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=179&topicid=306982
My son recently did a trip to Europe and set up an Esim with (I think) Truphone in advance. All worked perfectly and was a lot less expensive than using NZ carrier roaming options
The rates seem quite similar between the various travel sim providers, I think you just need to get the best deal for your planned trip