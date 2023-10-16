Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel E Sim - advice please
Geektastic

17627 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#309402 16-Oct-2023 11:18
Has anyone used the downloadable e sim apps like airalo to travel overseas?

Any recommendations? Warnings?!





Wakrak
1360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3148062 16-Oct-2023 12:09
Some Airalo feedback on OzBargain (may have to go through a few posts to get the answers you're after) 
Airalo Deals, Coupons & Vouchers - OzBargain

 
 
 
 

razor2000nz
145 posts

Master Geek


  #3148116 16-Oct-2023 12:41
 I went to Sunshine coast in July, I used https://www.getnomad.app/ you can download their app and purchase/cancel through. Worked as it should was on vodafone au network. You set it up before your travel, then activate it once you land. Would use again. 

 

 

 

Also disccussed here

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=179&topicid=306982

 

 

shk292
2673 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3148118 16-Oct-2023 12:53
My son recently did a trip to Europe and set up an Esim with (I think) Truphone in advance.  All worked perfectly and was a lot less expensive than using NZ carrier roaming options

 

The rates seem quite similar between the various travel sim providers, I think you just need to get the best deal for your planned trip

