Is duty free booze cheaper in Auckland Airport or Nadi Airport?
danepak

Uber Geek


#312710 11-May-2024 10:09
Off to Fiji tomorrow.

Is duty free booze cheaper in Auckland Airport or Nadi Airport?

hairy1
Uber Geek

  #3228945 11-May-2024 10:24
Nadi.




danepak

Uber Geek


  #3228951 11-May-2024 10:40
Thanks

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #3228990 11-May-2024 12:18
I will reply with neither but an example to check Auckland prices before you buy at the Nadi airport, just in case you buy something and find out it's cheaper here.

 

A couple of weeks ago, I visited Sydney and checked the prices in Wellington for some whisky. The prices in Sydney were about AU$20 cheaper.

 

I was even more pleased when I got to the Sydney airport and they had a AU$ 20 off each bottle of the liquor I was after.

 

Great savings.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #3229016 11-May-2024 13:47
Up until a few years ago grog was noticeably cheaper at AKL than in your local liquor store. Now, it’s not. Standard 1litre spirits are barely a few dollars cheaper than at Liquorland et al. Pretty sure there’s an oligopoly going on in duty free - aided and abetted by the rapacious retail practices of airport companies.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #3229017 11-May-2024 13:49
Are you comparing per cl prices? Duty free is usually 1l, while liquor stores sell 750ml.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #3229022 11-May-2024 13:52
freitasm: Are you comparing per cl prices? Duty free is usually 1l, while liquor stores sell 750ml.

 

IME liquor stores sell 750 and 1litre in pretty much equal volumes (pardon the pun). I always buy 1litre locally.

 

 




openmedia
Uber Geek

  #3229023 11-May-2024 13:53
If you look a the two for and three for deals you can find some good discounts. Also the bundles are sometimes different on "The Mall" vs https://www.aeliadutyfree.co.nz/

 

Some brands don't like having all their products on the website, so know what the store will have is a problem.  I tend to find Nadi and Raro are cheaper. Sydney is pretty similar but better range and the US can vary dramatically




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #3229026 11-May-2024 14:04
eracode:

 

freitasm: Are you comparing per cl prices? Duty free is usually 1l, while liquor stores sell 750ml.

 

IME liquor stores sell 750 and 1litre in pretty much equal volumes (pardon the pun). I always buy 1litre locally.

 

 

I just checked the Liquorland website. Their ‘standard’ gins (for example Seagars, Gilbeys, Tanqueray etc) are 1litre - with no 750 option. More expensive/special gin brands are 700ml.




danepak

Uber Geek


  #3229030 11-May-2024 14:20
Thanks.
If I remember, I’ll compare prices and report back.

danepak

Uber Geek


  #3229413 12-May-2024 20:55
2 for $79 gin (Bombay Sapphire and Tanqueray) at AKL airport,
You were looking at 2 for 109 Fijian dollars at Nadi Airport, which is basically the same in NZ$.
I only saw the advertising in Nadi. Didn’t manage to do a proper comparison with other brands.

tieke
Ultimate Geek

  #3229430 12-May-2024 23:17
eracode:

 

Up until a few years ago grog was noticeably cheaper at AKL than in your local liquor store. Now, it’s not. Standard 1litre spirits are barely a few dollars cheaper than at Liquorland et al. Pretty sure there’s an oligopoly going on in duty free - aided and abetted by the rapacious retail practices of airport companies.

 

 

Agreed - picked up 1l of Cointreau at Wellington Airport for NZD$75 (was AUD$70 in Melbourne, so about the same). Saw later I could buy 1L in NZ from a number of outlets for $69.95.

 

Definitely worth checking NZ retail prices before using duty free - even when other duty free items started getting more expensive than standard retail, alcohol still used to have worthwhile discounts, but that's often not the case any more.

danepak

Uber Geek


  #3229451 13-May-2024 06:59
danepak

Uber Geek


  #3229452 13-May-2024 07:00
Sorry about the angle. Unsure why.

johno1234
Uber Geek


  #3229454 13-May-2024 07:03
A $60 1L bottle of gin will attract $21 duty and $8 GST so should be $29 cheaper or about half price at duty free.

trig42
Uber Geek

  #3229455 13-May-2024 07:29
2 for $79 on Tanqueray is good.

 

It's $56 for one at Whiskyandmore, who I always find to be pretty well priced.

 

I think Duty free is good for the 'next step up' spirits, ie., not the Gordons or Grants etc, but the Tanqueray/Bombay and Johnny Walkers. Even more so for the next ones up after them.

 

 

