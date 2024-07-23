kingdragonfly

Ticket prices seem to have be trending down since the post pandemic spike.



With relatively low demand (due to economic conditions), I don't see this reversing in the short term.





It's only if airlines start failing, or dialing back capacity, that we will see prices rise.







The video points out that the earnings from credit card deals are greater than the profit of the US airlines, and suggests that the credit card deals are going to go away due to the recession, leading to the airlines to crank up prices to cover this lost revenue.

I think it is a bit of a stretch to say that credit card deals are going to go away due to the recession. I having researched to back this up, but I suggest in hard times that the combination of people moving spending from other means to credit cards, combined with carrying more credit card debt (at 25% interest rates), will mean the industry does OK even if bankruptcy's rise.

In NZ context:



Air NZ has a bunch of credit card deals:



https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/airpoints-direct-earn-credit-card-comparison-table

But this means they are not getting big bucks to exclusively promote one.



I assume the income from this comes in under "other", along with stuff like advertorials in their in flight magazines... so not as massive as in the US airlines:









I don't think Jetstar offer a credit card in NZ, but do in Aust:













On Credit Cards in New Zealand, should note that our local regulators has stepped in to manage the supernormal profits of the sector.



One of the big change was to no longer allow credit card companies to insist that retailers did not pass on interchange fees to customers (effectively forcing retailers to build this into their pricing for all payment methods, or not accept credit cards). With that rule gone, and credit card surcharges becoming common, I suspect credit cards are less profitable in NZ than other parts of the world.



