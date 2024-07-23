kingdragonfly

This well-known USA pilot is making a claim that American airline ticket will skyrocket.
His reasoning is that the USA airlines make more money through side-deals with credit card companies than actually selling tickets.
And Americans are defaulting at record numbers on credit cards. Thereby threatening credit cards side deals.
He concludes without lucrative credit card side-deals American airlines would be unprofitable.
New Zealand prices for internal flights is absolutely ridiculous, but I don't know if anything this American pilot is talking about is relevant here.
Airline Ticket Prices About to Sky Rocket