MaxineN

#315583 27-Jul-2024 21:15
Hi.

 

 

 

Over Christmas and New Years both me and the wife (hopefully I get that part right after 4 bloody years of being engaged) will be on our honeymoon in Japan.

 

We're flying with AirNZ as that's our preferred choice through the entire journey (CHC to AKL then AKL to NRT, then the reverse on the way back).

 

 

 

I've got almost everything thought out well ahead in advanced but the rules around batteries. I've asked AirNZ and supposedly this is fine:

 

Laptop 1 (my ZBook Firefly 14 G8) has a 53Wh battery.

 

Laptop 2 (Wife's HP Elite X2 1012 G2 2-1 tablet) has a 47.07Wh battery.

 

The battery bank we want to carry with us is a UGREEN PB205 which I'm trying to calculate it's watt hours so I'm still within the limits. Supposedly according to it's website it is 90Wh.

 

 

 

What is your experience? 




johno1234
2646 posts

  #3265300 27-Jul-2024 21:33
No problem as long as it’s all carried onboard with you.

Don’t put any batteries in your checked in bags.

 
 
 
 

kiwifidget
3308 posts

  #3265303 27-Jul-2024 21:57
Congratulations!




MaxineN

  #3265304 27-Jul-2024 22:01
johno1234: No problem as long as it’s all carried onboard with you.

Don’t put any batteries in your checked in bags.


If that's the case then thank you!

Now to save all of the restaurants and cafes... Never ending list...


kiwifidget:

Congratulations!



Thank you!




Stu

8221 posts

  #3265327 27-Jul-2024 22:45
Congratulations, indeed!

Now, have you thought about having someone assist with carrying your luggage around? 👋🏼

But seriously, enjoy yourselves. Take lots of photos, and enjoy the locals and the food. We've not been to Japan, yet. Our honeymoon was over 30 years ago, and somewhere near Taupo...




SomeoneSomewhere
1743 posts

  #3265392 27-Jul-2024 23:19
I'm pretty sure up to 100Wh per battery there are very few restrictions, except as noted needing to be in carry on. 

 

There are procedures for batteries above 100Wh but it gets more complicated, there might be limits (I think 2x per pax?), and there might be more restrictions. 

 

 

 

Congrats (in advance?)!

nztim
3683 posts

  #3265393 27-Jul-2024 23:25
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I'm pretty sure up to 100Wh per battery there are very few restrictions, except as noted needing to be in carry on. 

 

 

Combined 160wh total for all carry on batteries

 

 




danielparker
221 posts

  #3265396 28-Jul-2024 00:09
https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/travelling-with-batteries-and-devices-on-planes

 

 

 

No issues with what you have listed.



Stu

8221 posts

  #3265401 28-Jul-2024 06:21
nztim:

SomeoneSomewhere:


I'm pretty sure up to 100Wh per battery there are very few restrictions, except as noted needing to be in carry on. 



Combined 160wh total for all carry on batteries


 



That's a new one. Link please, nztim?




RunningMan
8864 posts

  #3265406 28-Jul-2024 07:15
nztim: Combined 160wh total for all carry on batteries

 

 

According to Air NZ, 2 of your max 20 batteries can be 160Wh each, not total.

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/travelling-with-batteries-and-devices-on-planes 

nztim
3683 posts

  #3265628 28-Jul-2024 22:35
Was quoting CAA and just re-read it

 

https://www.aviation.govt.nz/passenger-information/what-can-i-bring/show/power-banks

 

Max 160wh per Battery not exceeding two




SomeoneSomewhere
1743 posts

  #3265662 29-Jul-2024 02:47
I think that's a misreading; it's stating the same as the Air NZ page.

 

"You can take up to two that exceed 100Wh"

 

This means normally batteries may not exceed 100Wh each. Two are allowed to break that rule.

 

"(but they must not exceed 160Wh)"

 

The two that break the rule (>100Wh) must still not exceed 160Wh each. 

johno1234
2646 posts

  #3265672 29-Jul-2024 07:42
Have been wondering about this as visiting daughter in Dunedin soon and she wants me to do a couple of handyman jobs at her student flat.

I can take two 18V 4Ah tool battery on board. Can also take tools but no hand tools longer than 20cm or bladed tools carry on. IOW split the tool bag up between checked and carry on.
I also see it is recommended to bag batteries tape ever the terminals to prevent any small metal item from accidentally short circuiting the terminals

mudguard
2063 posts

  #3265766 29-Jul-2024 09:41
It's caught a few e-bike owners out who want to fly. I'm not sure what the solution is. Courier your battery to your destination?

 

I honestly didn't think a laptop battery would get anywhere near the limits

Jase2985
13407 posts

  #3266042 29-Jul-2024 21:06
mudguard:

 

It's caught a few e-bike owners out who want to fly. I'm not sure what the solution is. Courier your battery to your destination?

 

I honestly didn't think a laptop battery would get anywhere near the limits

 

 

Pretty much every manufacture makes them less than 100Wh

SomeoneSomewhere
1743 posts

  #3266165 30-Jul-2024 00:50
mudguard:

 

It's caught a few e-bike owners out who want to fly. I'm not sure what the solution is. Courier your battery to your destination?

 

 

Couriers are really antsy about Li-ion too. NZ Post has a 100Wh battery limit. NZ Couriers appears to simply prohibit them unless approved as dangerous goods - likely meaning a registered/certified sender and unopened factory packaging. 

 

 

 

If your bike is somewhat standard, hiring a battery at the destination can be an option.


