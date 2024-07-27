Hi.

Over Christmas and New Years both me and the wife (hopefully I get that part right after 4 bloody years of being engaged) will be on our honeymoon in Japan.

We're flying with AirNZ as that's our preferred choice through the entire journey (CHC to AKL then AKL to NRT, then the reverse on the way back).

I've got almost everything thought out well ahead in advanced but the rules around batteries. I've asked AirNZ and supposedly this is fine:

Laptop 1 (my ZBook Firefly 14 G8) has a 53Wh battery.

Laptop 2 (Wife's HP Elite X2 1012 G2 2-1 tablet) has a 47.07Wh battery.

The battery bank we want to carry with us is a UGREEN PB205 which I'm trying to calculate it's watt hours so I'm still within the limits. Supposedly according to it's website it is 90Wh.

What is your experience?