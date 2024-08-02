Lizard1977

I'm heading over to Fiji next week for work. At lot of the places I'm going to be visiting will be primarily cash, but I don't feel safe taking over a wad of cash for the whole trip, so I was planning to use an ATM to withdraw cash as and when I need it.

I bank with ANZ, which seems to be fortunate because it seems like ANZ is pretty common over in Suva, with plenty of ATMs near where I'm staying. But my EFTPOS card is a plain card (i.e. not a Debit Card, no chip, just the magnetic strip). I contacted ANZ via Bank Mail to find out if this would work in an overseas ANZ ATM and they weren't especially helpful. After just copying/pasting the unhelpful information from their website, they then said that they couldn't be sure, because it depends on if the ATM has the Plus or VISA logo (and further unhelpfully, didn't explain whether the presence of said logo would mean I could use it, or not). So it seems like a gamble as to whether I can use my ANZ EFTPOS card to access funds while I'm over there.

So then I thought - I have a OneSmart AirNZ card which I used ages ago. I can just use that! Tried to login and it just said "error, please try again" (so helpful!). Tried to reset my password and it said "security answers are incorrect" (not true, I'm absolutely certain what my mother's maiden name and my date of birth are, thank you very much!), and then when I tried again it just said "error, please try again." So I tried to call their phone number and talk to a human. I typed in my card number and confirmed it was correct, but then it just hung up on me (tried several times). I've resorted to an email but the turnaround is 1-2 business days so I don't hold out much hope for a useful response in time.

So...

What do people recommend as a reliable and reasonably inexpensive way to access my funds while I'm over in Fiji? I have a credit card, but if I use that to withdraw cash I'm going to get hit with interest charges immediately and I'd rather not do that. I know there are other cards you can get for loading money while travelling, but I don't know what is best (and what I can get sorted today - I fly out on Monday).