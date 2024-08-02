Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Accessing my money when travelling overseas
I'm heading over to Fiji next week for work.  At lot of the places I'm going to be visiting will be primarily cash, but I don't feel safe taking over a wad of cash for the whole trip, so I was planning to use an ATM to withdraw cash as and when I need it.

 

I bank with ANZ, which seems to be fortunate because it seems like ANZ is pretty common over in Suva, with plenty of ATMs near where I'm staying.  But my EFTPOS card is a plain card (i.e. not a Debit Card, no chip, just the magnetic strip).  I contacted ANZ via Bank Mail to find out if this would work in an overseas ANZ ATM and they weren't especially helpful.  After just copying/pasting the unhelpful information from their website, they then said that they couldn't be sure, because it depends on if the ATM has the Plus or VISA logo (and further unhelpfully, didn't explain whether the presence of said logo would mean I could use it, or not).  So it seems like a gamble as to whether I can use my ANZ EFTPOS card to access funds while I'm over there.

 

So then I thought - I have a OneSmart AirNZ card which I used ages ago.  I can just use that!  Tried to login and it just said "error, please try again" (so helpful!).  Tried to reset my password and it said "security answers are incorrect" (not true, I'm absolutely certain what my mother's maiden name and my date of birth are, thank you very much!), and then when I tried again it just said "error, please try again."  So I tried to call their phone number and talk to a human.  I typed in my card number and confirmed it was correct, but then it just hung up on me (tried several times).  I've resorted to an email but the turnaround is 1-2 business days so I don't hold out much hope for a useful response in time.

 

So...

 

What do people recommend as a reliable and reasonably inexpensive way to access my funds while I'm over in Fiji?  I have a credit card, but if I use that to withdraw cash I'm going to get hit with interest charges immediately and I'd rather not do that.  I know there are other cards you can get for loading money while travelling, but I don't know what is best (and what I can get sorted today - I fly out on Monday). 

 

 

I am an ANZ customer as well.

 

I have withdrawn cash from ANZ ATMs in Fiji and Australia within the past 2 years using my ANZ NZ EFTPOS card with no problems at all. ANZ doesn't charge a foreign ATM withdrawal fee and the exchange rates were reasonable that I didn't feel I was getting gouged. You should have no problems at all.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Or you could get something like this:  Might be overkill just for Fiji & Aussie though.  Your ANZ card's should do just fine.  

https://wise.com/nz/travel-money/travel-money-card




Thanks @asteros.  Just to be clear, you were using an ordinary EFTPOS card, not a debit card with a chip? 

 

I just took a closer look at my card and it has the Plus logo on the reverse side.  As I understand it, this refers to the interbank network and seems to be pretty widespread worldwide.  I would hope that given how ANZ is part of the Plus network, and they are a major player in Fiji's banking market, that their ATMs over there are Plus ATMs.  So I'm going to cross my fingers that it should be fine.  I'll have my credit card with me just in case.



Pretty sure when we were in Suva last year we just used our Kiwibank ATM cards (not chip cards) at the ANZ ATMs in Suva. No issues.

scuwp:

 

Or you could get something like this:  Might be overkill just for Fiji & Aussie though.  Your ANZ card's should do just fine.  

https://wise.com/nz/travel-money/travel-money-card

 

 

I took a quick look, but you have to order the card online, and there won't be time to get it before I leave on Monday.

Put your credit card into a positive balance and you don't pay interest when you cash advance, but you will get their crappy exchange rates - same as with using it at overseas retailers (not as bad as the rates when they offer to convert it for you for convenience tho)




I have an ANZ Platinum Visa credit card with cheque and savings accounts linked to it.  In Fiji and Australia I could use ATMs and as long as I chose to withdraw from cheque or savings accounts the card worked like an EFTPOS card - no charges and a reasonable exchange rate.




Yes I was using an ANZ EFTPOS card, not a VISA debit card.

 

In my experience, it is better to use an NZ EFTPOS card in an overseas ATM; a few times I have had trouble accessing my transaction accounts abroad using my ANZ NZ VISA at an overseas ATM (non ANZ ATM) because it couldn't recognise them or access them.

 

 

 

Tldr: no problems using your ANZ NZ EFTPOS card in an ANZ ATM overseas.

Also to add for completeness, I prefer to use my ANZ EFTPOS Card, rather than ANZ Credit Card, in any Plus ATM globally because it is more likely to correctly access my ANZ transaction accounts. 

Hi,

I am happy to access your money on your behalf while you're away. This is a "free" service I offer.

Let me know if you're interested.

Muppet

