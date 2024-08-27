danfaulknor

Had a weird one with AirNZ last week. We had to change flights (part way through the trip), so I had to do this with customer support. $900 later, flights were updated.

I jumped onto their website, and tried to book the same tickets, and it was significantly cheaper. $1980 all up with the change, or $1400 if I booked new tickets.

So naturally I got a refund on the changed flights, and booked new tickets, saving myself almost $600.

My question is, what went on here? Why were the flights so much more expensive as a change rather than a new booking? All tickets were FlexiRefund.

The AirNZ CSR could not give me a useful answer...